Rob Gronkowski, more Rob Gronkowski to open second half

AP

The first drive of the second half turned into the Gronk Drive.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had only one catch for 9 yards in the first half despite Tom Brady targeting him five times. But Brady went to Gronk and went to Gronk and went to Gronk again to start the second half.

Five of Brady’s six attempts on the drive were directed at Gronkowski. He caught four for 68 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

The other 7 yards on the drive came on runs of 4 and 3 yards by James White.

The Patriots now are within a field goal, trailing 22-19, with 12:15 remaining in the third quarter.