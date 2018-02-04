Rob Gronkowski won’t commit to playing in 2018

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dropped a bit of a bombshell in the aftermath of Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

During his postgame meeting with reporters, Gronkowski was asked about chatter around Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday that it might be his last game as an NFL player. Gronkowski, who had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, didn’t say that he would be back on the field for the 2018 season.

“I don’t know how you heard that, but I mean I’m definitely gonna look at my future for sure,” Gronkowski said. “Sit down the next couple weeks and see where I’m at.”

Gronkowski was cleared from the concussion protocol in the middle of Super Bowl week after taking a big hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the AFC Championship Game and has dealt with a variety of injuries during his eight-year NFL career, so his health would presumably be a leading reason why he would decide to stop playing while still at the top of the game.

He may also just not be ready to commit to another year after an emotional loss in the Super Bowl, but the ultimate answer will be hotly anticipated in New England and around the league.