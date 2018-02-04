Ryan Shazier reportedly making “incredible progress”

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier‘s recovery from a spinal injury two months ago is going well.

Shazier posted a picture of himself standing next to Ben Roethlisberger last week, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Shazier has movement in his legs and is walking.

“He’s making incredible progress,” a source told Schefter.

It’s unclear whether Shazier can walk unassisted. In the photo he posted, he had a leg brace and Roethlisberger appeared to be helping him stand.

Shazier is now out of the hospital and doing further rehabilitation at home.