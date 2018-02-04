Sidney Jones inactive for Super Bowl LII

Getty Images

The (mostly) redshirt year for Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones will end without him wearing a green shirt on Sunday. The second-round pick (who would have been a first-rounder but for a March 2017 Achilles tear) is inactive for Super Bowl LII.

Jones played only once this year, in Week 17 against the Cowboys.

Also inactive for the Patriots are tackle Will Beatty, receiver Marcus Johnson, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, running back Wendell Smallwood, and defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao.

No players were listed on the final injury report for the Eagles.