Sunday morning one-liners

Bills coach Sean McDermott celebrated Brian Dawkins’ election to the Hall of Fame.

Can the Dolphins follow a similar blueprint as the Eagles?

Patriots QB Tom Brady is the oldest MVP in league history.

QB Josh McCown remains hopeful of a return to the Jets.

Said Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome of Ray Lewis, “We are all better for having him here. His play on game days speaks for itself. Even in that small group who have the honor of being a Hall of Famer, Ray stands out. When you talk about the great players of all time, no matter position, he is among the greatest of the great.”

A few suggested offseason moves for the Bengals.

Will the Browns make a bid for Kirk Cousins?

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster made the rounds in Minneapolis.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson was honored for a great performance in Seattle in his final game of the 2017 season.

How did the Colts make out in trading TE Dwayne Allen?

Former Jaguars T Tony Boselli will wait at least one more year for a call from the Hall of Fame.

No former Titans were elected to the Hall of Fame, leaving the franchise to focus on former Oilers LB Robert Brazile’s big day.

Former Broncos TE Shannon Sharpe wants to see more Broncos in the Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs have a lot of connections to the Eagles.

LaDainian Tomlinson’s Chargers teams found themselves on the short end against the Patriots, leaving him to admire New England’s success.

Raiders T Jylan Ware turned two Super Bowl tickets into a donation for pediatric cancer research.

Victor Cruz thinks Cowboys WR Dez Bryant has a lot left in the tank.

Said Giants head coach Pat Shurmur of winning assistant coach of the year, “It’s nice to be recognized. We had a great group of coaches, the players played extremely well, and we found a way to win games. I accept this on behalf of all the guys that we worked with this year.”

The Eagles will look to CB Patrick Robinson as they try to slow down Patriots WR Danny Amendola.

Redskins fans were unhappy that Joe Jacoby fell short of election to the Hall of Fame.

The Bears have another Hall of Famer in LB Brian Urlacher.

WR Marvin Jones has high hopes for the Lions offense.

Former Packers G Jerry Kramer called his Hall of Fame election the “ultimate honor.”

Tracing WR Randy Moss’ career from the Vikings to the Hall of Fame.

The Falcons and the city of Atlanta are about to go on the clock as Super Bowl hosts.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen shared some thoughts on new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

The Saints are optimistic about their chances of getting to the Super Bowl next year.

A safety got into the Hall of Fame, but it wasn’t former Buccaneer John Lynch.

A look at some quarterback candidates for the Cardinals.

The Rams cleaned up at NFL Honors.

WR Terrell Owens’ Hall of Fame career started with the 49ers.

How different will the Seahawks defensive line look in 2018?