Texans deny Broncos’ request to interview Wes Welker

The Broncos requested permission to interview Wes Welker for their then-vacant wide receivers coaching position, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. The Texans denied the request despite it being a promotion for Welker.

Welker currently serves as an offensive assistant. The Texans hired the former NFL wide receiver a year ago, with Welker having a relationship with coach Bill O’Brien from their time together in New England.

The Texans obviously think a lot of Welker as a coach.

Denied permission to talk to Welker, the Broncos instead hired one-year NFL coach Zach Azzanni as their wide receivers coach.