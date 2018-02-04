Tom Brady aiming for rare double: regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP

Getty Images

If Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player award tonight, he’ll join some rare company.

Brady would become just the seventh player in NFL history to win the Associated Press regular season MVP award, and then follow that up with the Super Bowl MVP the same season.

It hasn’t been done this century: Rams quarterback Kurt Warner was the last player to do it, winning the MVP for the 1999 season and then leading the Rams to the Super Bowl XXXIV title and winning that game’s MVP award as well.

The other players to win Super Bowl MVP and regular season MVP the same season were Packers quarterback Bart Starr after the 1966 season, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1978, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in 1989, Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith in 1993 and 49ers quarterback Steve Young in 1994.