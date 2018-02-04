Tom Brady drops a wide open third-down pass

Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was right. Her husband can’t throw them and catch them at the same time.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was open on a trick play, but dropped a third-and-5 pass from Danny Amendola to stall another Patriots drive.

The ball bounced harmlessly off his hands, stalling things in Eagles territory.

It was a rather unathletic effort for Brady, and the Eagles took over after Brady threw incomplete to Rob Gronkowski on the subsequent fourth down. They were too close to punt, and might not have had confidence in Stephen Gostkowski after his previous miss.