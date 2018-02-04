Tom Brady: I’m playing football next season

Getty Images

The pregame chatter about Tom Brady potentially hanging it up if he wins tonight is apparently misguided.

The Patriots quarterback told Westwood One’s Jim Gray during a pregame interview that he was far from finished.

“Yeah, you’re gonna see me playing football next year,” he said. “I don’t envision not playing. You’re at the end of the race but you’ve got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end.

“Hopefully all the lessons we’ve learned have allowed us to be at our very best for this moment and that’s what it’s going to take and that’s what we’re prepared for and that’s what I go out and expect our team to do.

The 40-year-old Brady has every reason to continue, having just come off an MVP performance, which included leading the league in passing yards. And perhaps, in a few hours, winning a sixth Super Bowl.