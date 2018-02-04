Tom Brady on fumble: They made one good play at right time

Getty Images

Tom Brady passed for three touchdowns and a Super Bowl-record 505 passing yards. But two plays will haunt him this offseason.

Brady dropped a pass from Danny Amendola on a second-quarter trick play, and the Patriots turned it over on downs from the Philadelphia 35.

Then, in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots in need of a touchdown to win, everyone in the building expected Brady to lead New England down the field. But on second-and-two from the New England 33, Brady lost a fumble on a strip-sack.

“They made a good play,” Brady said. “They made a good play. They made one good play at the right time.”

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham hit Brady’s arm, forcing the fumble and the ball bounced into Derek Barnett‘s arms with 2:09 remaining.

“I knew I had a one-on-one with the guard,” Graham said. “I knew he liked to be aggressive, so I tried to act like I was pulling. I snatched it right off, and Tom Brady’s arm was right there, and I went for the ball.”

The Patriots gained 613 yards and never punted, becoming the first team in NFL history to gain 600 yards and lose.