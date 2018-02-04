Two missed PATs and missed FG so far

Getty Images

Philadelphia leads 15-12 — a weird score — because of adventures in the kicking game.

The Eagles missed an extra point and failed on a two-point conversion. The Patriots have missed an extra point and a field goal.

Rookie Jake Elliott‘s first extra-point attempt was wide right. Elliott missed three extra points in the regular season.

The Eagles then went for two on their next touchdown, and Nick Foles‘ pass intended for Alshon Jeffery was batted away by Eric Rowe.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal on a mishandled snap by Ryan Allen on a less-than-perfect snap from Joe Cardona. Gostkowski’s timing was off as he started and stopped and finally punched the ball. It hit the upright.

Gostkowski also missed an extra point wide left. He missed two extra points in the regular season.