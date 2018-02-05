12 franchises remain without a Super Bowl title

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
Getty Images

Now that the Eagles have the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, who is the next franchise without a Lombardi Trophy to get one?

Twelve teams remain without a shiny Lombardi for their trophy case.

The Falcons nearly accomplished it last season and came the closest to knocking off the Eagles this postseason. The Jaguars and Vikings both got to the championship game this postseaosn, with Jacksonville losing to New England and Minnesota getting trounced by the Eagles.

The Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Lions, Panthers, Texans and Titans are the other teams without.

And Carolina got to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season only to lose to Denver.

So some of the have-nots have gotten close, and some are getting closer. Of the 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory, Bovada gives the Vikings the best shot to end their drought next season with 12-1 odds. That ties Minnesota with the Steelers for the fourth-best odds.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “12 franchises remain without a Super Bowl title

  3. Chargers? Spanos will never win it all… They are happy making their profit year after year. Just try to be competitive, make it like like they are trying….But falling short…

    Pretty soon, all of the Spanos grand-kids will have various jobs with the club. Head coach, head of security, Tom Telesco’s job when he is no longer needed, you get the picture…

  4. You should list the one hit wonders. NY Jets, KC, Chicago, Tampa Bay, St.Louis/LA, New Orleans, Seattle. Will Philly be the next one?

  5. Like or hate the Vikings, they have fans that have stood by them through thick and thin.
    They honestly are only a true Franchise QB away.
    They got stabbed in the back by their Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmer, He knew he was going to the Giants before the game. His head was absolutely not in the game against the Eagles. He scripted the first 25 plays and Minnesota drove over 70 yards for a TD. after that, Minnesota was predictable, flat, and never had a chance. It seems that is the way it is, teams get a bit closer over a 3 or 4 year period before getting to the big game. I don’t believe Zimmer has the Offensive mind to win without an exceptional OC.
    The other teams fans are also ones that appreciate how hard it is to get there and even getting to the Championship game is something to be proud of. It is the fans of teams that have won it all that deserve a decade of humility because of the way the fans troll and make fun… Pats fans are only a couple years away from that……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!