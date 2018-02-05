12 franchises remain without a Super Bowl title

Getty Images

Now that the Eagles have the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, who is the next franchise without a Lombardi Trophy to get one?

Twelve teams remain without a shiny Lombardi for their trophy case.

The Falcons nearly accomplished it last season and came the closest to knocking off the Eagles this postseason. The Jaguars and Vikings both got to the championship game this postseaosn, with Jacksonville losing to New England and Minnesota getting trounced by the Eagles.

The Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Lions, Panthers, Texans and Titans are the other teams without.

And Carolina got to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season only to lose to Denver.

So some of the have-nots have gotten close, and some are getting closer. Of the 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory, Bovada gives the Vikings the best shot to end their drought next season with 12-1 odds. That ties Minnesota with the Steelers for the fourth-best odds.