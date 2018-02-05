Alshon Jeffery: I told y’all we’d win

Getty Images

When Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was asked this week what would happen if the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, he rejected the premise of the question and said what would happen “when” the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t quite Joe Namath in Miami, but it was as close as anyone came to guaranteeing a win and Jeffery did a lot to back it up on Sunday. He made a terrific catch for the first Eagles touchdown of the day and set up another with an acrobatic catch near the sideline later in the first half.

“Man, I told y’all,” Jeffery said after the game. “Hey, we don’t care who we were playing. Facing this opponent, I knew Tom Brady — I respect him, a great player, probably one of the greatest ever, but hey, he had not played the Eagles yet He [had not played] the Eagles, not the 2017-18 Eagles.”

Jeffery did guarantee a Super Bowl win after the end of the 2016 season, but he was headed to free agency after wrapping up his tenure with a 3-13 Bears team. He said last November that he never specified which team he meant and repeated on Sunday night that he said “I was going to the Super Bowl and we were going to win it.”

Jeffery proved to be a man of his word.