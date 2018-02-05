As Malcolm Butler heads into free agency, he should explain what happened

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
AP

We don’t know why Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII. We don’t know whether he was benched for football reasons, as Bill Belichick stated, or for disciplinary reasons, as many people are speculating.

But we do know this: Butler becomes an unrestricted free agent in five weeks. And other teams are going to want to know exactly what happened before they invest in him. So if Butler is smart, he’ll get out ahead of the story and explain exactly what happened.

If Butler really was benched for football reasons, he should know what those reasons are. Did he blow assignments in the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars, leading Belichick to bench him? There weren’t a lot of plays that stick out from that game as bad plays by Butler, although outsiders can’t always tell when a player blows an assignment. If Butler doesn’t know what the football reasons were for his benching, that doesn’t reflect well on him: Coaches aren’t shy about telling players when they don’t play well, and if Butler doesn’t know what he did wrong on the field, that suggests that he doesn’t pay attention to his coaches.

The other possibility is that Butler was actually benched for off-field reasons. If that’s the case, again, he should say so publicly and begin the process of trying to persuade other teams that he’s learned his lesson. If he broke a team rule in New England, other teams are going to want to hear him sound say it won’t happen again, and sound sincere when he’s saying it.

Whatever the reasons behind #ButlerGate, the whole thing is fishy. If Belichick is telling the truth when he says he benched Butler for football reasons, what were those reasons? What suddenly changed about Butler as a football player between the AFC Championship Game, when he played every snap on defense, to the Super Bowl, when he played zero snaps on defense? And why, as the Eagles marched up and down the field against the Patriots’ defense, didn’t Belichick reconsider his “football reasons” and put Butler on the field?

Belichick may never explain, because Belichick rarely explains much of anything. But Butler should explain what happened, from his perspective.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “As Malcolm Butler heads into free agency, he should explain what happened

  2. Early in the game, I assumed Belichick wanted to match a taller corner (Rowe) up on Jeffery. But then when Rowe couldn’t cover Jeffery and Belichick put Gilmore on him for the rest of the game, I don’t know why he wouldn’t adjust and put Butler back in… so my theory was probably wrong.

  4. No, Malcolm Butler DOES NOT have to explain anything to the public. It is between him and his next employer to decide if it’s relevant in his playing ability and as a team member.

  5. I can’t imagine Butler doing anything awful enough to merit benching and embarrassing him the entire game. If he broke some rules, bench him a series or a quarter, but the whole game as you’re watching Nick Foles carve up your defense all night? Seems like clear insubordination by Belichick to throw the game and it’ll only increase the tension between him and Kraft

  6. If the reports are true that Butler got caught bringing weed back into the team hotel and got into a shouting match with coaches, it’d be pretty valiant of BB to take the heat calling it a “football move” instead of airing out Butler’s dirty laundry to the rest of the league.

  7. Just speculation, but based on how they tried to trade him last offseason, it was probably a small thing that follows the same reasons Belicheck has wanted to get rid of him for a year. Maybe he said something about cashing in, in free agency this week?

  8. I expect he can get a Logan Ryan level $10 million per year contract with no explanation. I do think he is better than Ryan, and like all Pats fans I wish him well.

    Whatever you did Malcolm, you will never have to pick up a bar tab again in New England.

  9. Explain something that could affect how much he makes in the offseason??? Hell to the no, other CB’s don’t have to explain why they’re leaving their teams, why does this ONE CB have too?? Yes it was the SB, but teams should do their homework behind the scenes and figure it out for themselves..

  10. Belichick managed to out-think and overcoach himself out of a championship. This wasn’t Bill’s only coaching mistake of the Super Bowl, but it was his most hurtful. Probably cost the team a title.

  12. If there’s one thing we know for sure is that it was not football related and a story this big isn’t going to remain quiet. He was balling like a little baby during the National Anthem because he knew he had let his entire team down not because he wasn’t going to start. If that were the case he’d be upset but he’d be ready to jump in and play at a moments notice. The story isn’t going away. I agree, he’s better served just being honest. I hope my team wouldn’t sign this guy unless he’s honest thats for sure and I would imagine others would take a similar approach

  14. This is why Gronk said it might be his last year ,,,,he got himself cleared from a concussion to only have his coach sit a player that could have made a difference,Belichik should actually be irked for his decision and who knows maybe he was trying

  15. As a lifelong fish fan I hate the Pats and Belichek with every fiber of my being. That said the hoodie has well demonstrated beyond any doubt that there is actually a “Patriot Way” and that it is unbelievably effective. Two aspects of it are that no player (again NO PLAYER) is above the team and things are handled in house. If Bill was the kind of coach that caved in to misbehavior by a player because it might help him win he may win a particular game but he wouldn’t have created the dynasty he has. Players need to buy into the fact that team is paramount, if it isn’t then the whole system falls apart.

  17. I’m a pats fan, I hope Butler goes to a contender. He was treated – at least to the outsider- extremely poorly here.
    Pats have a ton to figure out this postseason – QB, CB, LB’s, probably another RB.

  18. The world wonders. Admittedly our secondary was painful most of the season, but if you are going to crash and burn you still want the best pilots at the wheel. (Stick? Yoke? I don’t know planes).

  19. seahawkboymike says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:42 pm
    If he got caught with pot, that’s a violation of the drug policy and the Pats wouldn’t say anything about it to avoid getting hit with another rule violation.
    —-
    He played a snap on special teams…

  24. Word is he broke curfew and had dope on him and got into it with the coaching staff. Belichick did the right thing here, if all that is true. As for why he was able to dress still and not sent home. That is way less of a distraction than deactivating him 24 hours before the Super Bowl, it’s public, and having to deal with that s storm. The way Bill played it was the smartest move. Let your team play without one its top players on D while making it look like he was able to go. Then don’t play him and avoid answering the questions afterward. It was the best move for the other 51 players

  26. This is exactly wrong. akira554 is exactly right.

    This would not have happened if the HC and GM role were separate in NE.

  27. Maybe that ESPN report about turmoil in the locker room was right, perhaps is the 3 Egos of Kraft, Belichick and Brady that is causing turmoil within the rest of the team. A god complex is real

  28. He definitely did something that Bill perceived as worse than trolling the opposing coach’s foot fetish. Then again, he was going to be out as a Patriot this year, so why don’t use him one last time in the biggest game of the year.

    After this game I can only think this:

    1.Bill’s ego got in the way of another championship
    2.Lions should have serious buyers remorse hiring Patricia
    3.Kraft should demand an explanation from his employee (Belichick) on why he benched Butler
    4.Seems that definitely behind the walls of Gillette there are certainly some frictions

  29. I don’t understand why he had him on the active roster then. If you aren’t going to play him they put him on the inactive list for the game and activate some player that could help.

  30. If Butler did something he’s not supposed to be doing, then he’s the one who let the team down. Let’s see if the real reasons will leak out of the Patriots.

  33. “it’d be pretty valiant of BB to take the heat calling it a “football move” instead of airing out Butler’s dirty laundry to the rest of the league.”
    _________________

    Not only that but Rowe supposedly didn’t know he was starting until game time. Seems like they’d have clued him and the rest of the D into that as quickly as possible. And why would Butler have seemed so genuinely shocked if he knew full well what was going on? A lot of these stories sound more like fans inventing excuses for BB than logical possibilities.

  34. heymister24 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    Butler was crying at the Anthem, he prolly was higher than a kite. Common sense says he done did dirty and the HC benched him.
    ———————

    If he was high for a game and Belichick knew about it he would not even play special teams.

    I know this theory isnt as ‘juicy’ but its possible that coming off what was reported as a really bad bout with the flu only a couple days before the game he was working desperately to regain good enough playing shape and just before the game Belichick had to tell him it wasnt happening and he being pulled from the starting line up.

  35. jroc19 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    If the reports are true that Butler got caught bringing weed back into the team hotel and got into a shouting match with coaches, it’d be pretty valiant of BB to take the heat calling it a “football move” instead of airing out Butler’s dirty laundry to the rest of the league.
    ——
    Interesting thought but it doesn’t really jive with his quote that they gave up on him…🤔

  36. jroc19 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    If the reports are true that Butler got caught bringing weed back into the team hotel and got into a shouting match with coaches, it’d be pretty valiant of BB to take the heat calling it a “football move” instead of airing out Butler’s dirty laundry to the rest of the league.

    ———————-

    He covered LT’s dirty laundry for basically the entire decade of the 80’s. So it would not be without precedent. He also traded Randy Moss for “football reasons” and released Bernie Kosar for “diminishing skills” which we everybody now assumes was alcoholism.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!