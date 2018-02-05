Back from Minnesota, and away we go

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Getty Images

Nothing says home like the feel of your favorite chair, and I’m finally sitting in it again, after a nine-day excursion to the land of 10 thousand lakes.

Minnesota became my second-favorite place, just behind the spot where that chair sits; the people are both friendly and authentic, the food is both great and plentiful (especially at Mancini’s Char House in St. Paul), and the cold is both temporary and invigorating. The entire region should be proud of the way everyone handled the entire Super Bowl experience, especially since it would have been very easy to be salty about the Vikings coming tantalizingly close to playing in the game.

The magnificence of the stadium justifies another Super Bowl; a climate that will include endless whining and current-temperature screen-shotting from some members of the media counts as a bonus.

So congratulations to Minnesota, the Vikings, and the NFL. You put on a unique and memorable event, from a fan-friendly Radio Row experience (thanks to everyone who stopped at the PFT Live set to say hello) to an easily-traversed Twin Cities, to a seamless Super Bowl Sunday.

And now that the season is over, the real work begins. The Scouting Combine looms, free agency follows, the draft comes next, OTAs will pop up throughout the league, and then — eventually — a short-term calm will emerge before the next 267-game storm commences.

We’ll be with you every hour of every day, just as we have been for the past 16-plus years. Your support makes all of this possible, and we hope to keep you informed and entertained for many Super Bowls to come.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Back from Minnesota, and away we go

  1. Minnesota did a great job. It was well organized and the people could not have been nicer. Plus the stadium is gorgeous. But I cannot escape the notion that the weather elelment corrupts the weekend. I was there and it was hard to be outside for any amount of time unless you were bundled up like an Eskimo. Then at the end when you have 67,000 people filing out into -10 degree weather looking for transportation just seems to be an unnecessary health risk. Again, Minny did a great job, but I think the NFL is making a mistake with a place this cold for this type of event. Have the draft there in April and leave the Supe for the warmer locations.

  2. As a Packer fan living in the Twin Cities, I agree with everything as-written. Minnesota is a great place and the SuperBowl was a lot of fun.

  4. The best place to be with the best fans. Unlike Philly fans with vandalism whether they win or lose. MN are great people unlike sore losers in Philly and WI.

  7. I have been to U.S. Bank stadium and it is truly magnificent. It’s funny because these media people whining about the temperature and the weather are the same people who are probably complaining about football and that it needs to be played outside and not in a domed/indoor stadium.

  9. Coming from a Minnesotan, I’d like to thank you for your kind words about our state. Pleas come back in summer and enjoy our lakes and sunshine!

  12. I love my home state and hope that people enjoyed themselves — I’m sure it was a unique experience for many.

    However, I agree that the weather just makes having that kind of event in a cold weather city undesirable.

    If I went to a Super Bowl, I would really want it to be in Miami, Tampa, Phoenix, Houston, or San Diego. Really for the first week of February, that’s about it.

  13. Why would anyone enjoy Minnesota? Minneapolis is the most violent city in the USA, nothing good comes out of there. I hope they never host another Super Bowl.

  17. Proud of how Minnesotans put out a warm welcome to everyone. Even the Eagles fans. And as much as I would love to see the game come back here soon, I still think the league should find a way to rotate the game between all 32 towns with a team. Warm climates & towns with a brand new stadium should not always hold the game.

  19. 16 years indeed Florio -I remember back when we could email you directly to your AOL email address that you had up on the site and every now and then I’d check my inbox and see a reply from you pop up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!