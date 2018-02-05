Belichick on Butler benching: A lot of things that go into that

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
The curious case of Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s benching was one of the major topics of a conference call with head coach Bill Belichick on Monday.

Butler played just under 98 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the regular season and every snap in their two playoff wins before getting a goose egg against the Eagles. Belichick said on Sunday that he made the decision he thought gave “us the best chance to win,” but many wondered why he continued to feel that way when it was clear that the other cornerbacks were not up to the task of stopping the Eagles.

Belichick’s initial response to questions about Butler, who said he felt he “could have changed that game” if he’d been given the chance to play, followed a similar track to what he said on Sunday.

“I respect Malcolm’s competitiveness and I am sure that he felt like he could have helped,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “I am sure other players felt the same way, but in the end, we have to make the decisions that we feel are best for the football team and that is what we did, that is what I did. That’s really all I can say about it.”

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com pushed Belichick for further detail about why he felt that was the best approach for the team.

“I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion,” Belichick said. “There are a lot of things that go into that. In the end, the final decision is what I said it was.”

The mention of longer discussions and a lot of things going into it won’t stop speculation that the decision was about more than just football matters, but there probably won’t be much more from the Patriots on the matter as things move forward. Butler is set for free agency in March and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be back in New England after the way things played out on Sunday.

    Then why let him dress at all? Very bizarre. Looking forward to a whole chapter on this in his book when the time comes!

  4. Butler probably didn’t play because, unlike the Seattle Superbowl, he forgot to review Belicheat’s camcorder footage prior to the game. That’s a big no no.

  5. BB’s pride cost him another championship. Plain and simple.

    Maybe the real story comes out in the next few days, and we’ll all see that the benching was justified. But, at this point, short of Butler killing someone, this was a bad move.

  6. Jeez let it go already. I’m not fan of Belichick, but he’s the head coach. It’s both his right and his job to make that call.

  8. I’m guessing he got benched for doing something stupid during the 2 week period leading up to the Super Bowl.

  9. Sometimes Belichick makes some really baffling decisions. Butler is one of the best corners in the NFL. I think that they were going to lose no matter what, but it was painful and frustrating as a fan to see him crying on the sideline.

  11. Man that was about* to be Brady’s best game ever lol I was surprised how well the offense played with all the wrs dead. I can’t help but think butler would have helped the defense. I just don’t get it. Didn’t even play in nickel and dime situations..

  12. Thankfully Bill knew what he was doing. With Butler on the bench, the Patriot defense ONLY gave up 538 yards of offense and 41 points. This is the adjustment Bill made to give his team the best chance to win. (Do you think it’s possible they would have given up even more yards and more points if they let him play?)

  13. He was trying to send a message to the kid. We can win without you, don’t expect us to break the bank to sign you.
    Backfired in the worst way and Belichek is too cowardly to own up to it…

  14. Dont like the explanation.

    Looks he’s either covering his own butt because it wasn’t bad OR it was bad and he’s trying not to throw Butler under the bus.

    If it’s the second thing, Butler needs to shut up because if it come out it could cost him lots of money

  16. Belichick likes to say “players win games, and coaches lose them”. Never was that more evident than last night.

  17. Very curious decision by Belichick. Maybe the Pats thought Butler was slowed down by his flu symptoms? If that were the case, it wouldn’t been as easy explanation in the post-game.

    SF needs a starting corner opposite of youngster Ahkello Witherspoon, with the Garoppolo connection, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Butler in red and gold next year.

  20. cheapseater says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Malcolm’s gonna tell us soon. You know he wants it out there.


    Maybe. Or Patricia if he wants to burn that bridge….

  21. He was sick with the Flu during the week before the game. He had gotten better and returned to the practice field a couple days before the game but reports were his play was not up to 100%, and that would understandable to not be at full quickness for a few days after that. My guess would be Belichick waited and hoped up until the last minute before deciding he had to use someone else. If thats the case then its no disrespect to Butler although I can understand him not liking it. But I kniw in my own experiences after bad flu bouts, even after I resume normal life its still another good week or so before I am fully physically back to normal. To an elite athlete who competes against other elite athletes that tiny difference can be all the difference in the world.

  22. Great to see this backfire, his ego was getting quite large. After getting rid of Jamie Collins and still winning a SB w/o him, I’m sure he thought that was the ‘right’ decision, too.

  23. When you see Hightower “liking” an instagram post from Brandon Browner ripping Bill for this decision… it’s easy to guess now a budding problem in the locker room. Needs to be nipped in the bud sooner than later.

  24. yall act like this kid is better at coaching than Bill. Did you forget Bill called the play that put this guy in position for his one play to fame. Patriots made it back to the Super Bowl and it wasnt because of this kid.

  26. So much for Belichick being a genius, he doesn’t realize benching Butler took the air out of the team…specifically the defense.

  27. grogansheroes says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    Belichick likes to say “players win games, and coaches lose them”. Never was that more evident than last night.

    ——————
    I dont think this is the specific reason here. But Belichick himself has already stepped up and said that the loss lies completely on his shoulders.

  29. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    Butler’s benching didn’t cause Brady’s fumble to essentially end the game.
    —————————
    True. However Brady’s fumble might not have essentially ended the game, if Butler had played. `

  31. “Alot of things” go into Belicheck being Belicheck. When you are as strict and inflexible as he is with his personnel you end up biting yourself in the butt. Bench your #2 CB for the biggest game of they year while the other teams WRs run free and likely because he didn’t refer to Belicheck as “Your excellency” this week at practice.

  33. So guy who started every game and played 97% of the snaps suddenly doesn’t play ONE snap when the secondary is getting absolutely shredded. Nothing unusual there. Clearly he did something to piss off Bill. But then why dress him?

  34. SeeYouNextTuesday…Jamie Collins wanders up to a police station without a shirt on at 0 dark thirty one cold morning due to the effects of synthetic weed and you’re okay with that? Is that about the size of it?

  35. There is no reason not to play a guy like Butler who has been a go to corner for the entire season.

    Bill is right about one thing; this SB loss is squarely on his shoulders for not making a half time adjustment, playing Butler, that very likely would have changed the outcome.

  37. Just read a report that Butler missed curfew and when he came back late they caught him with weed then he had a meltdown on the coaches. Belichick wouldn’t randomly bench a starter for no reason and not play him while Eric Rowe is getting victimized. People acting like Butler is an innocent victim here is pretty silly.

  41. I think Butler was the one who leaked to media the original game plan was going to feature White out of the backfield as the main attack. They used some of that, but clearly went away from it when they saw how Eagles put a CB on him instead of the usual linebacker, because they heard the details of Game Plan that was leaked by Boston media.

  42. The Pats have zero depth at corner and got repeatedly torched…the king of halftime adjustments didn’t bring Butler in for the 2nd half even though he was on the active roster for the game. Rowe didn’t know he was starting until kickoff.

    No reasonable person believes it was “a football decision”. *Something* happened, and right before kickoff.

    BB covered LT’s butt for years. I think it’s at least a reasonable possibility he’s covering for free agent to be Butler here.

  43. Butler’s discounted “on your way out” jersey will sell out on the 1st day. He is loved in NE. BB’s pride got in the way.

  45. There is a rumor that he completely cleared out his locker in New England before the game. He left a day after the team because of the flu.

    One theory is that he told people in NE while the team was in MN that he was clearing out because this was his last game as a Patriot.

    This word got to BB on Saturday and he was pissed that Butler would do this before the game instead of being 100% focused on the team winning the game. There was also a question of if his speed and vigor would be back up to normal after getting the flu.

    Those two things combined. Recovering from the flu and then dissing the team by “moving out” before the game and having word of that spread were scale tippers for BB when combined with the fact that he probably was not going pay him next year – especially after the locker room clear out “distraction”.

  46. Not confirmed by any means, but the rumors are that Butler was found with pot in his hotel room, which would explain the benching. Poor decision on Malcolm’s part if true

