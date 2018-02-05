Belichick on Gronk: Everybody goes through a process at end of year

Getty Images

After the Patriots lost to the Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about rumors that he is considering retirement.

Gronkowski said that he’s “definitely” going to look at his future and decide “where I’m at” in the coming weeks. On a Monday conference call, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t share any insight into where Gronkowski’s head might be at as he starts that process but did say it is not an unusual one for players to go through when a season comes to an end.

“At the end of every season, every person goes through somewhat of a process at the end of the season and then the following season,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “I think everyone that is involved in a NFL season, you get pretty drained especially after a season like this. [You] go through the end of the year process. The following year is the following year. It’s the same for everybody. I certainly can’t speak for anybody else. You’d have to ask any individual for every situation, but I would say five minutes after the game, or the day after the game is not really the time to make those decisions.”

While there will be plenty of speculation about what might be running through Gronkowski’s head, it’s hard to argue with a decision-making approach that calls for taking time to let things decompress before making major life decisions.