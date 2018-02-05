Brady is first QB to lose a game with 500 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put up one of the great passing performances in NFL history at Super Bowl LII — and maybe the greatest ever for a quarterback whose team lost.

Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sunday’s game was just the sixth in NFL history — regular season or postseason — in which a quarterback threw for 500 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. And it was the first time a quarterback has done that while losing the game.

Quarterbacks are too often judged by whether their team wins or loses, rather than how they perform individually. Brady was the MVP of the first Super Bowl he played in, 16 years ago, but looking back at his numbers in that game they look shockingly bad: He threw for just 145 yards in that game, with one touchdown on 16-of-27 passing.

And at Super Bowl LII, Brady was phenomenal. Unfortunately, so was the Eagles’ offense, and the Patriots came up short.