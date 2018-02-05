Brady is first QB to lose a game with 500 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put up one of the great passing performances in NFL history at Super Bowl LII — and maybe the greatest ever for a quarterback whose team lost.

Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sunday’s game was just the sixth in NFL history — regular season or postseason — in which a quarterback threw for 500 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. And it was the first time a quarterback has done that while losing the game.

Quarterbacks are too often judged by whether their team wins or loses, rather than how they perform individually. Brady was the MVP of the first Super Bowl he played in, 16 years ago, but looking back at his numbers in that game they look shockingly bad: He threw for just 145 yards in that game, with one touchdown on 16-of-27 passing.

And at Super Bowl LII, Brady was phenomenal. Unfortunately, so was the Eagles’ offense, and the Patriots came up short.

72 responses to “Brady is first QB to lose a game with 500 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions

  2. On the fumble he tried to put his arm in a forward motion for the SB version of the tuck rule. Didn’t work this time cheater. Shouldn’t have worked against the Raiders. Both were fumbles.

  3. Patriots D lost the game. 4th and 1 in the 4th quarter and they failed to make a stop (AGAIN). That was the game.
    And the missed kicks first half, WTF?
    Ugly game for the Pats. But they will be back.

  5. Worst part is I really think Vikings win that game against the Pats. Patriots defense was non-existent and I think, in our home stadium, Vikes defense takes it to Tom Brady. He may have thrown for a lot of yards, but he looked every bit of 40 years old.

  11. Good thing the rules for a catch changed again just in time for Clement and Ertz to be SB heroes.
    What a travesty having to play the Eagles and 345 Park Avenue simultaneously.

  13. Tommy Boy is also 1-3 when he plays a team from a real division NFC EAST in the Super Bowl

  14. Thats because Brady was a good but not great QB in his 1st 3 SB wins. He was Phil Simms. Efficient and didnt make turnovers. But they gives it to QBs the most because its easy to do instead of thinking.

  17. Wins and losses are always a team stat but the GOAT did his thing 🙂 Can’t compare that with 2001. Completely different era of the game before the Polian rule changes.

    The Patriots do have a ton of work to do on the roster. Let’s face it…guys like Bademosi and Richards have no business being in any NFL roster never mind playing Super Bowl snaps from the opening whistle.

    Sometimes…. maybe most of the time…. talent does matter. 🙂 Get to work fellas!

  18. He played great, but the rest of his team did not and the hoodie was out coached by a 2nd year coach.

  19. Tom Brady is like Michael Jordan. He plays on a whole ‘nother level than the rest of the NFL. As incredibly good as Philly played last night it still almost wasn’t enough to beat TB12. And he’s 40 years old…amazing.

  20. would also have been the 1st qb to lose 5 super bowls in a row eclipsing buffalos 4 if it wasn’t for bad coaching by pete carroll and dan Quinn who gifted the patriots those 2 super bowl wins.

  21. Peyton Manning was shockingly bad in the superbowls his team won but there was no way he was not going to be the MVP. Papa Johns wouldn’t allow it.

    Peyton manning when the Broncos won the Superbowl : 13–of–23 for 141 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was horrible all season, which is why Osweiller took them to the playoffs. Team defense was the real MVP but if you criticize the forehead, people come out of the woodwork gunning for you.

  22. Oh, and all gaudy passing numbers dont mean that much. Its a reflection on the crappy rules changes and effort to turn the sport into flag football as much as it is about the modern QBs skill set. Take any good QB from the 60s-70s and they could do the same. The modern QB doesnt have to take the hits and wont have his WR mugged down the field like it used to be before the Mel Blount rule.

    That’s why its such a joke to annoint a modern QB as GOAT without considering how they react to repeated hits when a defender used to be able to hit a QB after the pass was released if they were within a couple steps. Any QB who gets rattled easily from hits wouldnt flourish in the old game.

  23. What a great game. Another MVP performance by Brady……looking forward to next season and the seasons to come.

    That super bowl was a reminder of why we cheer for our teams.

  25. Just a damn disgrace. Never seen such defensive ineptitude. But I guess that’s the Pats’ system of player procurement. You don’t tie your whole salary cap up on two or three superstars, you get it done with a bunch of C+ players who operate as a functional unit. Unfortunately, that can come back to bite you against the best competition in the playoffs. Hightower went down, and they haven’t had an answer at LB since. Elandon Roberts and Jordan Richards should have four year NFL careers running under kickoffs, and these guys are in your Super Bowl starting lineup. The Eagles don’t even have much offensive talent on paper, and they still shredded them. Just glad Wentz wasn’t playing, he’d have thrown for 500 like Brady, and they probably hang 50+ on them. 2017 Pats were just not built to win a championship after losing guys like Edelman and Hightower. Honestly, Pittsburgh probably wins in the AFCCG, but they forgot to show up for the Jags game. Here’s hoping for a better 2018 season.

  27. ragevirus11 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:57 am
    28 of 48 is not good. Plus he lost the game for them with that fumble. Probably the finest moment of the entire game was that play.

    If you watched that game and that’s your take away you should stop watching football or grow up

    28-58 510 yards 3 tds 0 ints and a qb rating of 115 against that D

    Like I said some of you crybabies just try too hard

  29. With so many patriots stories, just wanted to say, Congratulations to the Eagles and their fans. You definitely earned it.

    – Lions Fan

  30. Congrats again to the Eagles. I spent all season complaining about whatever it is we called our secondary so I can’t say I’m that surprised. I will forever be amazed at their ability to be ten yards away from whoever they were “covering.” It was like watching magnets repel each other.

  31. johnnyhambone says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:04 am
    would also have been the 1st qb to lose 5 super bowls in a row eclipsing buffalos 4 if it wasn’t for bad coaching by pete carroll and dan Quinn who gifted the patriots those 2 super bowl wins.

    So STUPID

    yeah guy, Atlanta “gifted” them 31 second half points.

    But if you want to play that STUP game then they would have been 19-0 IF not for a helmet catch

  32. Here it comes, we’ll be hearing stuff like this all off season. The media is still in shock their hero actually lost and they were wrong about who would win.

    Get ready for all the “what if” and “but if” stories.

  33. There are 45 men on a football roster. To say that one man lost the game is absurd. If everyone on Pats roster played as well as Brady the outcome would have been different. Lets face it Defense lost that game. They simply could not get off the field. Strip sacks happen. Not much he could do about that. Brady is a stud and if you don’t see that you are simply delusional or a hater.

  35. excusemewhileiwhipthisoutagain says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Thats because Brady was a good but not great QB in his 1st 3 SB wins. He was Phil Simms. Efficient and didnt make turnovers. But they gives it to QBs the most because its easy to do instead of thinking.

    Yeah that’s a little revisionist history
    If you want to say that about the first SB okay
    But in the second one vs Carolina he passed for over 350 yards and set a record at the time for most attempts that’s not “Phil Sims” efficient

  37. pantherfan4life says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:59 am
    So sorry Pats fans but this is the beginning of the end

    Yeah because we don’t hear this EVERY time the Patriots lose a game

  39. pantherfan4life says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:59 am
    So sorry Pats fans but this is the beginning of the end
    _________________________________________________

    ???? What part of league MVP and 505 yards against a top ranked defense leads you to believe that particular statement?

  40. Brady played great…except for whiffing on an easy catch and fumbling at the worst (some say “best”) possible moment.

  41. TB12’s is great but he can’t play forever and letting Jimmy G go was a bad move. Even last night I was asking who comes in if Tom goes down?

  42. Brady with another record, his wife will be so proud. Everything has been about the Patriot’s, yet a team from know where was a head till end of game and then won the game. The talk should be about the Eagle players not Brady and his records.

  43. You’re not a GOAT if you lose three Superbowls and win only during those years when your team is accused of cheating.

  44. 38lightpole says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:58 am
    Worst part is I really think Vikings win that game against the Pats. Patriots defense was non-existent and I think, in our home stadium, Vikes defense takes it to Tom Brady. He may have thrown for a lot of yards, but he looked every bit of 40 years old.

    —————

    You’re delusional. The Pats hung 33 points on that defense. The Vikes could only manage 3. In what altered reality do you think that they would somehow have the upper hand in that matchup?

    As for Brady, If showing his age means playing lights-out in the 2nd half, we’ll take it. The fumble was timely, costly, and unfortunate, but that’s how the game goes sometimes. Credit the Eagles with the win. Although the Pats D didn’t make them work for it, Brady and the offense certainly did.

  47. cmonitsfunny says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:00 am
    He also can’t beat an NFC east team when he needs to.
    —————-
    Except for the last time he faced the Eagles in the SB! (he also beat Coughlin & Eli’s Giants in his last 2 reg-season games btw).

  48. All I have ever heard from the Pats’ fans, is how humble & gracious Brady is! I beg to disagree, as he acted like a 40 year old, who lost his binky…smh…Unless, I missed something, running off the field without greeting the opposing q/b, is not the act of a “humble” person. It is the sign of a very poor loser, with zero sportsmanship!!
    Many congrats to the Eagles, from a division rival. You deserved it 🙂

  49. Tom Brady is a winner. But in a team game all parts of the team must perform to earn a championship. Without Brady the Patriots get blown out.

  51. Flash1287 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:13 am
    ragevirus11 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:57 am
    28 of 48 is not good. Plus he lost the game for them with that fumble. Probably the finest moment of the entire game was that play.

    If you watched that game and that’s your take away you should stop watching football or grow up

    28-58 510 yards 3 tds 0 ints and a qb rating of 115 against that D

    Like I said some of you crybabies just try too hard
    ++++++++++++++++++++
    Classic example of the old saying “stats are for losers”

  52. The Eagles deserved to win.

    Credit to Foles, credit to the coaches, the Patriots defense was outmatched, outcoached and outplayed.

    Foles is dynamite in that system – who is to say Wentz would have won that game. Might be tempted to trade Went for some high draft picks and stay with Foles?

  53. Wins and losses are by teams not individuals unless you’re Scott Norwood, lol.. Brady didn’t lose this, their pathetic defense did,…
    __________________________________

    Don’t forget special teams. How about pinning the Eagles deep on kickoffs, how about not screwing up the snap on the field goal. Or how about Belichick kick the field goal instead of going for it on 4th down. Or how about not wasting a time out earlier in the second half. Credit to the Eagles. They played well and deserved the win.

  54. I love that they lost on a goal line play at the end of the game. I think I may have actually cried a little. It was a thing of beauty! Thank you Philly for a great ending to the football season!

  55. vikesfansteve says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:55 am

    On the fumble he tried to put his arm in a forward motion for the SB version of the tuck rule. Didn’t work this time cheater. Shouldn’t have worked against the Raiders. Both were fumbles.
    —————————-
    This has to be one of the worst trolls of all time

  56. infectorman says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:00 am
    Good thing the rules for a catch changed again just in time for Clement and Ertz to be SB heroes.
    What a travesty having to play the Eagles and 345 Park Avenue simultaneously

    ==========================================

    First off, Brady lost a fumble at the worst possible time. Second, every football fan (outside of Pats fanboys) on the planet know the ‘must secure to ground’ catch is baloney & Ertz had the ball for 2 full steps. This rule will undoubtedly be sh&%T-canned before next season.

  57. TheTruth says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Patriots D lost the game. 4th and 1 in the 4th quarter and they failed to make a stop (AGAIN).
    ………..
    Did you not read the article when Doug Pederson explains why he goes for it on 4th down? I did.

  58. excusemewhileiwhipthisoutagain says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:06 am
    Oh, and all gaudy passing numbers dont mean that much. Its a reflection on the crappy rules changes and effort to turn the sport into flag football as much as it is about the modern QBs skill set. Take any good QB from the 60s-70s and they could do the same. The modern QB doesnt have to take the hits and wont have his WR mugged down the field like it used to be before the Mel Blount rule.

    That’s why its such a joke to annoint a modern QB as GOAT without considering how they react to repeated hits when a defender used to be able to hit a QB after the pass was released if they were within a couple steps. Any QB who gets rattled easily from hits wouldnt flourish in the old game.

    ======================

    That’s why Bert Jones would have been the best QB ever, had he played for the Hoodie or Walsh.

    Mel Blount was unbelievable. He’s be a free Safety in today’s game.

  59. I told my wife the Patriots are not a great team they just have a great QB to bail them out. They went to the well one to many times, and came up short because Nick Foles, a rather average QB, had the game of his life. Pats probably have a half dozen more SB runs in them so I wouldent worry too much Pats fans.

  60. infectorman says:

    February 5, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Good thing the rules for a catch changed again just in time for Clement and Ertz to be SB heroes.
    What a travesty having to play the Eagles and 345 Park Avenue simultaneously.

    _______________________________________

    Congrats now you know how how the rest of the team’s that have been screwed by the refs in the Pats favor. Sucks doesn’t it.

  61. I don’t want to hear 1 more time what a genius Belichick is, especially defensively. Brady probably just had the greatest game ever in a Super Bowl, and they got shredded by Nick Foles and all 3 of their running backs. Brady has carried other awful Patriot defenses in the past. Just a pathetic effort, this screams of ego by the coach who is .500 without Brady

  62. shadywarrior says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:08 am
    Just a damn disgrace. Never seen such defensive ineptitude. But I guess that’s the Pats’ system of player procurement. You don’t tie your whole salary cap up on two or three superstars, you get it done with a bunch of C+ players who operate as a functional unit. Unfortunately, that can come back to bite you against the best competition in the playoffs. Hightower went down, and they haven’t had an answer at LB since. Elandon Roberts and Jordan Richards should have four year NFL careers running under kickoffs, and these guys are in your Super Bowl starting lineup. The Eagles don’t even have much offensive talent on paper, and they still shredded them. Just glad Wentz wasn’t playing, he’d have thrown for 500 like Brady, and they probably hang 50+ on them. 2017 Pats were just not built to win a championship after losing guys like Edelman and Hightower. Honestly, Pittsburgh probably wins in the AFCCG, but they forgot to show up for the Jags game. Here’s hoping for a better 2018 season.

    ——————-
    But the knock on the Patriots were that they were such cheapskates how they would not give too much to one player. Their detractors are constantly calling them stupid for letting players go rather than paying them. I just read a thing on how they were stupid for not breakng the bank to keep both Jones and Collins. So now I read the opposite?

    And I think Philly does too have a lot of talent. Just for starters I would argue that was the best defense in football this year (sorry Vikings and Jaguars) I even expect them to be right back in the hunt next year. (Sorry Ciwboys and Giant and Redskins fans)

  63. Classic example of the old saying “stats are for losers”

    Point was (obvious jealous of Patriots based on your stupid user name)
    If you watched that game and your take away was they lost because of Brady you are a fool

  64. protozoa5 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:44 am
    infectorman says:

    February 5, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Good thing the rules for a catch changed again just in time for Clement and Ertz to be SB heroes.
    What a travesty having to play the Eagles and 345 Park Avenue simultaneously.

    _______________________________________

    Congrats now you know how how the rest of the team’s that have been screwed by the refs in the Pats favor. Sucks doesn’t it.

    ———————
    Not really, those were good calls. As were the ones before. Just because things dont go your way does not mean anyone cheated. Write that down.

  65. 38lightpole says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:58 am
    Worst part is I really think Vikings win that game against the Pats. Patriots defense was non-existent and I think, in our home stadium, Vikes defense takes it to Tom Brady. He may have thrown for a lot of yards, but he looked every bit of 40 years old.
    =====================================================

    STOP.If, If, if…. sounding like a Bears fan now.Just chalk it up to another Championship that you will never have. ….. Vikings would have beat the Pats. lol

  66. I’m thinking BB hurt the whole team not playing Butler. Could have used him yesterday. Bad move in my opinion. He’s better in coverage than the guys they used in his place.

    Cooks getting whalloped didn’t help either, could not replace his speed although Hogan played pretty well. They lost their speed.

    Both catches looked like TDS to me.

    Offense put up 600 yards and 33 points, should have been 37 but they missed kicks. Kind of hard to put the loss on the offense, but they weren’t perfect. Win together lose together

  68. What a waste to have it come down to the strip/sack, although the defense was so bad, the Pats were bound to lose anyway. Just shows that no matter how good your QB plays, you need all 3 phases to step up. They didn’t. Philly deserved to win, but Foles’ grandmother could have made all the plays since the Pats never had a pass rush all game long.

  69. Brady still has 2 to 3 years left in him. It was evidenced by last night but that pass rush is horrible Pats won’t make another Super Bowl unless they fix that.

Leave a Reply

