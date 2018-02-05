Cardinals reportedly add Kirby Wilson, Charlie Harbison to coaching staff

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks’ initial staff in Arizona continues to take shape.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the Cardinals have settled on two new additions to the group.

The running back coach will be Kirby Wilson, who was let go by the Browns after the end of the 2017 season. Wilson spent two years in Cleveland after two years with the Vikings and has also worked for the Steelers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Redskins and Patriots over the last two decades.

It doesn’t look like Wilson will be working with Adrian Peterson, but should have a healthy David Johnson among his charges.

Marvez reports that Charlie Harbison will be the team’s cornerbacks coach. Harbison has coached in the college ranks since 1992, including stints as a co-defensive coordinator at Clemson and Auburn. This will be his first NFL job.