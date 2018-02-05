Chris Long: LeGarrette Blount and I make good decisions

Getty Images

Heading into Super Bowl LII, there had been two players in history that had won back-to-back Super Bowls with two different teams.

That group doubled in size on Sunday night in Minneapolis when Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second year in a row. Unlike Deion Sanders or Ken Norton, Jr., Blount and Long did it by beating the team that they had played for last season.

“You can’t believe it. I don’t think it’s sunk in for me,” Long said after the game. “We just made good decisions me and ‘LG’. We knew that when we left somewhere like that you might have to live with watching them win and that would be very painful because you left and you know you could be there. When you play your old team like that, you know, hey if we lose this game it’s going to be tough but you never doubt your teammates.”

Blount, who scored the 11th postseason touchdown of his career in the first half, was asked after the game if he felt bad for his former teammates with the Patriots and quite understandably said that he was “too busy enjoying our win” to feel bad for anyone else.