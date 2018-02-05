Corey Clement is second rookie with 100 receiving yards, TD catch in Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Eagles got big plays from just about every one of their skill position players on offense on Sunday night against the Patriots and running back Corey Clement had more than one of them.

Clement had a 55-yard gain on one throw from Nick Foles and a 22-yard touchdown that stood up to a replay review on another one in the third quarter.

“I really wasn’t too nervous, but at the same time, when they slow everything down you kind of get the bubble guts and you’re like, ‘Damn. Did I really catch it?’ I knew I secured it, it was all about the feet,” Clement said after the game. “At the same time, you have to make big plays when big plays are brought to you.”

Clement had four catches for 100 yards overall and joins Torry Holt, who also caught a touchdown, and Cris Collinsworth as rookies with 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl.

“You really can’t take it for granted because not many rookies get put in such a spotlight and me and are counted on at the same time,” Clement said. “Thank you to coach [Doug] Pederson for even giving me the play calls. He could have easily gave that to somebody who was better at it and trusted it, but he trusted me. I can only thank him.”

Pederson involved Clement in another big play, but not as a receiver. Clement was involved with “Philly Special” as he took a direct snap and tossed the ball to tight end Trey Burton before Burton hit Foles for a touchdown late in the second quarter. That’s a pretty full Super Bowl for any player and especially for a rookie who didn’t get drafted last year.