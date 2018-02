Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has started running. He posted video Monday of his first day on the treadmill in his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Watson has said he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from the November 2 practice injury. He hopes to return in time to participate in organized team activities on a limited basis.

Watson finished his first NFL season with 1,699 passing yards, 269 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.