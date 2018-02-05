Doug Pederson: We hope to return with Carson Wentz “leading the way”

Getty Images

Carson Wentz was on the podium Sunday night, celebrating with his teammates. But the Eagles’ starting quarterback wasn’t front and center. Wentz instead stood in the background in street clothes, making way for his backup, Nick Foles, who won MVP honors.

“I had a chance to talk to Carson actually on the field, on the podium, last night after the game and just told him to take this in, just enjoy this moment,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday at the day-after press conference. “He’s a great quarterback, and he’s a big reason. I told him, ‘You’re a big, big part of why this team won this championship and won this game.’ I told him that hopefully we’ll be back in this game with him leading the way.”

Pederson, though, would not answer a question about the future for Wentz and Foles. It was the last question of the press conference and one the coach obviously hoped to avoid while still celebrating the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title.

“I knew I couldn’t get off the stage without that question,” Pederson said. “You know what? We’re just going to enjoy this moment. I’m going to tell you right now: We’re going to enjoy it. We’re going get on this plane and go back to Philadelphia, and we’re going to celebrate with our fans back in Philly. We’ve got a long offseason — really a short offseason now. We’re just going to enjoy this moment.

“I’m happy for Nick. I’m happy for the team. It’s not about one guy. It’s about the team. We’re going to enjoy these next few days.”