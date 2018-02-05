Doug Pederson: We hope to return with Carson Wentz “leading the way”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
Carson Wentz was on the podium Sunday night, celebrating with his teammates. But the Eagles’ starting quarterback wasn’t front and center. Wentz instead stood in the background in street clothes, making way for his backup, Nick Foles, who won MVP honors.

“I had a chance to talk to Carson actually on the field, on the podium, last night after the game and just told him to take this in, just enjoy this moment,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday at the day-after press conference. “He’s a great quarterback, and he’s a big reason. I told him, ‘You’re a big, big part of why this team won this championship and won this game.’ I told him that hopefully we’ll be back in this game with him leading the way.”

Pederson, though, would not answer a question about the future for Wentz and Foles. It was the last question of the press conference and one the coach obviously hoped to avoid while still celebrating the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title.

“I knew I couldn’t get off the stage without that question,” Pederson said. “You know what? We’re just going to enjoy this moment. I’m going to tell you right now: We’re going to enjoy it. We’re going get on this plane and go back to Philadelphia, and we’re going to celebrate with our fans back in Philly. We’ve got a long offseason — really a short offseason now. We’re just going to enjoy this moment.

“I’m happy for Nick. I’m happy for the team. It’s not about one guy. It’s about the team. We’re going to enjoy these next few days.”

29 responses to “Doug Pederson: We hope to return with Carson Wentz “leading the way”

  1. As much as I hate to admit it, the Eagles have he looks of a dynasty in the making. Carson Wentz is legit and will only make the team better next year. That being said, the Patriots dynasty is still far from over and someone will have to take the crown from us. The Pats are not going anywhere, especially without a fight. See you next year Philly. A rematch sounds really fun!

  5. So long Foles! We got what we needed!
    Good luck in Cleveland when we trade you for a 1st rounder!
  6. Either player can win in that system. Wentz is more of a gunslinger, Foles is safer with the ball. I waited for Foles to throw that horrible, awful, costly INT…he never did. It was his time, their time, they could do no wrong on Off. Let the debate begin….their is no guarantee that Wentz would have won that game. Who is better to lead them in the future?

  7. Let him enjoy the moment at least for a few minutes!

    I guess it’s a good problem to have when your backup QB is the Super Bowl MVP and you still have him under contract for another year.

    I hope they do right by Foles and send him to a contender in the AFC for a decent draft pick. Having him on the roster at the start of next season risks a QB controversy.

  8. patriots6ringsdeep says:
    That being said, the Patriots dynasty is still far from over and someone will have to take the crown from us.
    Ah… wake up, my friend. I believe Philly did it last night.

  10. Listen, it’s not assured that Carson will be back for the start of the season. I would bet he is. But the smart money says they keep Foles as a hedge against complications, and trade him late for a team with a broken QB like they did Sam Bradford, when Wentz is back in the saddle.

  11. I would sit Wentz and ride out Foles until he falters or you get some good draft picks out of him. You cannot bench Foles after how he lead the Eagles to their first SB. Also how good is Wentz really? It looks like Pederson is a master play caller and could do it with any average QB.

  12. Has to be heartbreaking for Carson to play so well and set them on the path to victory probably thinking he would bring Philly their first championship only to have his backup accomplish the goal instead. Hope he gets another chance to play in the big game.

  13. I have a feeling this is going to be the most talked about topic in Philly. Wentz will be the guy but will be healthy by week 1 and can he stay healthy year to year. They’re going to need a solid backup in Philly behind Wentz. Can Sudfeld be that guy if Foles moves on?

  14. Here’s something to consider. Foles was ready to walk away from the game so essentially he was playing with house money and won the Super Bowl. Since he was ready to walk away that would seem to indicate he’s not playing simply to make more money. So, why wouldn’t he go to Pederson and tell him he would like to stay. His contract for next year is $7M and since Wentz is still playing under his rookie contract (he’ll ‘only’ be making $2.87M) they can afford to keep both and still pay half what other teams pay for their starting QB. In essence they could keep him until Wentz is up for his next contract. The question remains to be seen if Foles is content to sit on the bench. Faced with the prospect of going to a team that’s rebuilding it makes one wonder if he’d rather just stay in Philly and enjoy his life. He will end up being one of the most adored sporting figures in Philly in any sport because he won the Super Bowl.

  15. Foles did a great job in the spot the situation put him in, but it’s true that without Wentz at the helm to establish this team’s attitude, approach, and high level of play, the season plays out entirely differently. You have to think that even the way Wentz handled the injury — by being upbeat and continuing to make contributions in the QB room and on the sidelines — was a huge plus factor in the way the Eagles responded to the pressure cooker of the playoffs. The kid and the coach who has molded him both deserve real respect for what they both did on and off the field. As an aside, it truly is a disgrace that they got something like three votes between them for COTY and MVP.

  16. Far from over? Your QB had 500 yards and lost. Clearly the defense has issues and you’re losing two huge pieces of the coaching staff. And I expect Tom to retire too.

    Turn out the lights Pats fan, the party is over!

  17. The kid and the coach who has molded him both deserve real respect for what they both did on and off the field. As an aside, it truly is a disgrace that they got something like three votes between them for COTY and MVP.
    How could Wentz be the MVP? He missed the final 3 games and they still won the SB. Wentz must be the ultimate SYSTEM QB, right? I mean the Eagles went 6-1 with a SB win without him. Isn’t that the argument we keep hearing?

  18. “They can probably get a 1st round pick from the Cardinals for Foles at this point”

    Considering that the Cardinals once gave the Eagles a 2nd round pick for Kevin Kolb, you’d think that a 1st round pick for a Super Bowl winning QB wouldn’t be out of the question.

  19. blessedunliketherest says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:09 am
    The kid and the coach who has molded him both deserve real respect for what they both did on and off the field. As an aside, it truly is a disgrace that they got something like three votes between them for COTY and MVP.
    How could Wentz be the MVP? He missed the final 3 games and they still won the SB. Wentz must be the ultimate SYSTEM QB, right? I mean the Eagles went 6-1 with a SB win without him. Isn’t that the argument we keep hearing?

    Wentz carried the team on his back for the first half of the season, before the team hit its stride. He played out of his mind….there is just no comparison. He is the franchise, and it’s obvious. Foles was money in the playoffs, the way that Flacco was or Eli has been, but it’s not the same. Wentz is more like Aaron Rogers, he’s that good.

  20. jbaxt says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:05 am
    Far from over? Your QB had 500 yards and lost. Clearly the defense has issues and you’re losing two huge pieces of the coaching staff. And I expect Tom to retire too.

    Turn out the lights Pats fan, the party is over!

    Gronk says he might retire, Brady & or Bellichek might not be back, both coordinators are moving on to HC jobs. It just has the feeling of the band breaking up.

  26. m8gaman says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:24 am
    Am I the only one who thinks Foles is better than Wentz?

    Maybe not the only one, but you are in the minority. Wentz can do stuff Foles cannot. Even he knows it’s Carson Wentz’s team when healthy.

    There is NO QB controversy in Philly…………..the media just needs to find a new one to cover, like I don’t know, maybe, “where will Kirk Cousins end up”.

  28. Foles knows his role. He fits in this system. Eagles can sign him to five year extension as insurance when Carson gets hurt…again.

  29. Wentz is more like Aaron Rogers, he’s that good.
    Wentz hasn’t even played in a playoff game. Get out of here with that crap. He was having a great season but will be coming back from a major knee injury. There have been many QBs that looked legit one year only to fizzle out. Pump the breaks on crowning this guy the next best thing. His back-up had one of the best playoff runs in history and capped it off with a stellar SB performance and MVP.

