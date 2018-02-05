Drew Brees’ pregame text to Nick Foles reminded him that “it’s just football”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
As good as Texas high school football is, Nick Foles became only the second quarterback from the state to start and win a Super Bowl. He and Drew Brees went to the same high school, too, with both grooming at Austin Westlake a decade apart.

The two established a relationship because of their high school tie.

“A guy I’ve always looked up to and still do,” Foles said at the Monday day-after press conference. “He just does it the right way. Obviously, he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

When Brees texts, Foles listens. And the Saints quarterback sent the Eagles quarterback a pregame text message.

“A lot of the message I’ll keep to myself, but the big thing was going into this game, he just reminded me that it’s just football,” Foles said. “There’s a lot of things going on, pregame, a longer pregame, a big halftime show, but at the end of the day when you’re out there, the game will settle down, and it’ll just be football.”

Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in winning MVP honors.

“He was right,” Foles said. “You don’t really know. I’ve never played in a Super Bowl. It’s the biggest stage there is in this game, something you dream about as a kid, so when you’re out there, you don’t know how your body’s going to react, you don’t know how your mind’s going to react. I was able to settle down.”

5 responses to “Drew Brees’ pregame text to Nick Foles reminded him that “it’s just football”

  3. “A lot of the message I’ll keep to myself.”

    Hmmm…I wonder what the rest of it said. Maybe something like “please go out there and beat those SOB Patriots?” VERY intriguing…

  4. Brady runs off the field was just another arrogant classless act on the sidelines of the Pats. Game is over folks no need for this action. Foles has no respect since he took this team over, I laugh a A Smith on First Take today giving no due to a MVP of a Super Bowl , no announcers for five weeks have given him credit, in all respect he is the one who deserves to be the MVP of the league. Brady is know as the best ever so why does he deserve the MVP when Foles one a championship for a team all wrote off.

  5. therealtrenches says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:05 am
    —–

    I know I would have texted that.

