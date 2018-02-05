Drew Brees’ pregame text to Nick Foles reminded him that “it’s just football”

Getty Images

As good as Texas high school football is, Nick Foles became only the second quarterback from the state to start and win a Super Bowl. He and Drew Brees went to the same high school, too, with both grooming at Austin Westlake a decade apart.

The two established a relationship because of their high school tie.

“A guy I’ve always looked up to and still do,” Foles said at the Monday day-after press conference. “He just does it the right way. Obviously, he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

When Brees texts, Foles listens. And the Saints quarterback sent the Eagles quarterback a pregame text message.

“A lot of the message I’ll keep to myself, but the big thing was going into this game, he just reminded me that it’s just football,” Foles said. “There’s a lot of things going on, pregame, a longer pregame, a big halftime show, but at the end of the day when you’re out there, the game will settle down, and it’ll just be football.”

Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in winning MVP honors.

“He was right,” Foles said. “You don’t really know. I’ve never played in a Super Bowl. It’s the biggest stage there is in this game, something you dream about as a kid, so when you’re out there, you don’t know how your body’s going to react, you don’t know how your mind’s going to react. I was able to settle down.”