Eagles, among other things, wrap up 32nd pick in 2018 NFL Draft

The offseason started for most teams long before the confetti fell last night.

But like a Broad Street hangover, the reality is about to hit the Eagles that they don’t have much to work with this offseason, at least in terms of draft capital.

With the loss, the Patriots earned the 31st pick in the draft, and the Eagles the 32nd.

But for Philadelphia, that one’s a precious pick since they lack to normal allotment.

As a result of trades, they lack their second-rounder (which went to Cleveland as part of the Carson Wentz deal) and third-rounder (from the trade with Buffalo for Ronald Darby.). That leaves them them plenty of time to think about the five picks they’ve accumulated from the fourth through seventh rounds.

Here’s a look at the full order of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft:

1 Browns 0-16

2 Giants 3-13

3 Colts 4-12

4 Browns (from Texans) 4-12

5 Broncos 5-11

6 Jets 5-11

7 Buccaneers 5-11

8 Bears 5-11

9 or 10 49ers 6-10 (coin flip)

9 or 10 Raiders 6-10 (coin flip)

11 Dolphins 6-10

12 Bengals 7-9

13 Washington 7-9

14 Packers 7-9

15 Cardinals 8-8

16 Ravens 9-7

17 Chargers 9-7

18 Seahawks 9-7

19 Cowboys 9-7

20 Lions 9-7

21 Bills 9-7

22 Bills (from Chiefs) 9-7

23 Rams 11-5

24 Panthers 11-5

25 Titans 9-7

26 Falcons 10-6

27 Saints 11-5

28 Steelers 13-3

29 Jaguars 10-6

30 Vikings 13-3

31 Patriots 13-3

32 Eagles 13-3