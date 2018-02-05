Eagles are short on cap space heading into 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman did outstanding work in developing a championship roster for the 2017 season. He’s going to have to do even better work to repeat as champions in the 2018 season.

That’s because the Eagles head into the 2018 season in desperate need of salary cap space.

In fact, as of right now the Eagles are projected to be over the 2018 salary cap just with the contracts they already have. So they’ll have to release or restructure some players just to comply with league rules before the start of the league year, even before they get to cap space they’ll have to free up for free agents and their draft class.

Not all of those moves will necessarily be difficult, and every team has veteran players it decides to cut and other players who agree to a team-friendly contract restructuring. But when you’re last in cap space, that’s a difficult place to be in.

And that raises an interesting question about the future of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles: Although the Eagles have indicated that they want to keep Foles as Carson Wentz‘s backup, Foles will cost $7.6 million against the cap in 2018, and they might decide that they simply don’t have the luxury of an expensive backup — especially when some team might blow them away with a trade offer for the Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback. If another team offers the Eagles some combination of draft picks and inexpensive players, Philadelphia might decide that’s the best way to manage the cap.

So while Foles and Wentz are both good quarterbacks, and are both on relatively inexpensive contracts, that doesn’t mean keeping them both is the right move. The better move might be to use Foles to build a sustainable roster around Wentz, one that can win more Super Bowls in the years to come.

38 responses to “Eagles are short on cap space heading into 2018

  5. It’s clear evidence that Howie very quietly took a look at these team near the end of TC and decided that this was the year to go all in. Glad it worked out.

    But it wouldn’t be the first offseason that started with a tight cap and a low number of picks. Howie’s nothing if not resourceful. Chances are good that he’ll take a day or two off to savor the win, but will be back at his desk by mid-week working with whatever he’s got that will leverage more cap space and more picks. And he’ll probably succeed at achieving at least little more of both.

  6. If Peters and Sproles want to come back they’ll have to take a big pay cut. Torrey Smith is gone next year, as is Blount. Those moves right there free up a lot of space.

  7. Sorry boys. The moves to get under the cap are already in place. It won’t take much work.

    BTW, 21 of the 22 starters are already signed for next year, and they have three key starters (QB, LT, MLB) coming back next year.

    Translation: Good luck everybody! This is just getting started…

  8. Anyone who follows the cap knows the howie knew this is was going for broke. Congrats to the Eagles, but it comes at a price of not being able to be competitive for the foreseable future. No Cap space left.

  12. OR, they could realize that they have under $10 million tied up in QB’s, keep them both just in case….. they won’t, of course, but they could…

  TheCommish says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Translation: they won’t be back in the big game any time soon.

    Don’t bet on it. Many of those players will restructure to stay, and Philly has set itself up as a place to play. Howie will get us under the cap, some will not be back for sure. This happens every season, and to every Super Bowl winning team. Heck, both Blount And Long were on the Patriots last year but somehow they made it back.

    Not to worry, the Eagles are for real, but you just keep on hating.

    Underdogs forever!!!!!

  TheCommish says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Translation: they won’t be back in the big game any time soon.
    —————
    The main reason they don’t have space is because virtually every single contributing player from this team is under contract for next year. That’s why they are listed as the second favorite to win the Super Bowl again.

  TheCommish says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Translation: they won’t be back in the big game any time soon.
    ———————————
    Yeah, I wouldn’t be so sure about that. The Eagles have 20 of their 22 starters all signed for next year as well as many key back-ups(Foles, Clement, most of the D-line rotation) so, nobody will be going anywhere next year. Besides, one cut will clear up most of the issue when they cut or restructure Jason Peters contract!

  TheCommish says:

    February 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Translation: they won’t be back in the big game any time soon.

    ————————————–

    False. Your tears are delicious.

    The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

  17. They have 20 of 22 starters on a SB winning team under contract for next year and their average age is something like 26. Why would anyone conclude that they will not be competitive going forward?

  19. Managing / getting under the cap will be a cake walk for Howie. That has never been an issue for him. There are plenty of hurdles to trying to repeat, but cap space won’t be one

  mrbiggstuff says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    Sorry boys. The moves to get under the cap are already in place. It won’t take much work.

    BTW, 21 of the 22 starters are already signed for next year, and they have three key starters (QB, LT, MLB) coming back next year.

    Translation: Good luck everybody! This is just getting started…

    —-

    I’m with you. The Patriots Fan Talk aka Genius Board all has an opinion, then there are facts. Fact….Eagles are fine for next year, and I am not an Eagles fan.

    Was last night though 🙂

  22. There are a couple of obvious moves the Eagles can make to gain back cap space. Releasing Jason Peters, Brent Celek and Torrey Smith will be a good start.

  23. Salary cap, schmalary cap. They don’t need to add any new pieces and it’s pretty easy to move money around. They might have some problems long term but they’ll be fine next year.

  24. Foles value will never be higher, so I would look into a trade. I don’t doubt the Eagles management could find someone to backup Wentz that Pederson could develop and integrate in his system.

  25. They have lots of options to free up cap space, 20 of 22 starters under contract, and a bunch of players who will be hot trade commodities. What Howie Roseman has done to rebuild the team after Chip Kelly decimated it is remarkable. They will be contenders for years to come.

  26. They already knew they were cap strapped but luckily most of the young studs are locked up. The culture that has been built in that locker room might even make some of the vets take less money and have the youngins restructure to stay with that org to hopefully win multiple SBs…Foles could even very well say if he is traded, he is retiring since he already announced it once so money is no issue for the MVP

  28. I reviewed contracts on Spotrac early this morning. Player like Jason Peter certainly needs to restructure his $11 million cap hit. Brandon Brooks $11 million cap hit; Torrey Smith $5 million, Kendricks $7.5 million; Celek $5 million. So there’s room to make moves.

  TheCommish says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Translation: they won’t be back in the big game any time soon.

    Bet you really want to believe that, don’t you?

    Hilarious.

  30. A Super Bowl MVP “backup” (an ear-piece standing on the sidelines): heck no! Tom Coughlin/Jacksonville, go and get “your guy”

  the17thearlofoxford says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Foles to Arizona for the 15th pick.

    Doubtful. I would rather have 2nd and 3rd this draft and a 2nd next.

  32. Nick Foles is a hero and will forever be respected in the city of Philadelphia . That said, he likely won’t go to a team with the same offensive talent. He won’t go to a team with a better coach. And he won’t go to a team with a better O line.

    As for the Eagles cap problems , they are going to have to make some tough decisions . Curry , Smith, and Celek are likely cut . While they will lose depth, you have to take into account the fact that the only rookie that really contributed was Barnett. Sidney Jones redshirted and Hollins looks really good . Also most of their talent is young and should be even better next year .

  ggg882146685 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    Eagles have no talent this team would have gone 4-12 with another coach doug pederson is the greatest coach in sports history

    Welp, you must not be a very good judge of talent, but you are half right. Dougie for President!!!

  34. I think the story of the entire NFL season might be Howie Roseman. How does a non “football guy”, take over a team and kick everyone else’s behind? Is Howie that smart, or is there a real weakness in the way teams are putting together their front offices? Might be a combination of both. Also, Chip Kelly deserves some credit too for helping clean up that locker room. We live in an era where you have to choose sides and hate the other guy, but I don’t fall for that.

  35. Plug in starting free agents are not cheap. You can buy your way in for a year, but they will struggle with cap for the next three or four years.

  charliecharger says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm
    I think the story of the entire NFL season might be Howie Roseman. How does a non “football guy”, take over a team and kick everyone else’s behind? Is Howie that smart, or is there a real weakness in the way teams are putting together their front offices? Might be a combination of both. Also, Chip Kelly deserves some credit too for helping clean up that locker room. We live in an era where you have to choose sides and hate the other guy, but I don’t fall for that.

    A non-football guy like Howie hired a football guy like Joe Douglas to help him, that’s how. And Chip Kelly “helped”…….sheesh, all Howie did was undo all of Kelly’s mistakes. And count it lucky for other teams that Buffalo refused to trade us Shady McCoy back, though Ajayi is pretty good.

  blackqbwhiterb says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:39 pm
    OR, they could realize that they have under $10 million tied up in QB’s, keep them both just in case….. they won’t, of course, but they could…

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    This says it all When you get two QB’s, one who played like a top 3 and the other who played like a top 10, for under 10 million? Without Insurance would you feel comfortable driving your car or going to the Doctor?

    It would be insane to get rid of Foles unless it was for a top 5 pick and that’s not going to happen. He peaked when it mattered. It’s now offical Lore, Prince of the City forever but it remains to be seen if he could do it it in another system.

    Sort of like Ted Ginn playing lights out in Carolina ans sucking everywhere else, until this year. You just never know and the jury will always be out on Foles until he does it again. But to Philly fans, he did it when it mattered.

    The first one matters, forever.

  38. They will move on from Vinny Curry, Celek, and T. Smith. That will save them 14 million right there. Then move some cap around with contract adjustments. Howie does this better then anyone.

