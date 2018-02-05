Eagles parade, Lane Johnson beer giveaway set for Thursday

Getty Images

If Eagles fans have stopped celebrating Sunday’s win in Super Bowl LII yet, they’ll have a chance to get back at it on Thursday.

The city of Philadelphia has announced that a parade in honor of the team’s first Super Bowl title will commence at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The parade will then run north to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is best known to many people as the building behind the steps that Rocky Balboa runs up at the end of his run through the streets of the city.

There will be more details announced on Tuesday morning, but one that has come to light is how Lane Johnson‘s beer giveaway will be handled. The Eagles right tackle promised to give out beer to “everybody” if the Eagles won the Super Bowl and Bud Light said they’d provide the product. They released a statement Monday about the plans to distribute the suds.

“On the day of the parade, we invite all fans 21+ to join us in raising the Kingdom’s favorite light lager in celebration of the big win. Look for Bud Light reps at multiple taverns along the parade route where we will buy fans one Bud Light. Congrats, Philadelphia! And please enjoy responsibly! Philly Philly!”

It should be quite a day in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday.