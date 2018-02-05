Eagles parade, Lane Johnson beer giveaway set for Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
If Eagles fans have stopped celebrating Sunday’s win in Super Bowl LII yet, they’ll have a chance to get back at it on Thursday.

The city of Philadelphia has announced that a parade in honor of the team’s first Super Bowl title will commence at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The parade will then run north to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is best known to many people as the building behind the steps that Rocky Balboa runs up at the end of his run through the streets of the city.

There will be more details announced on Tuesday morning, but one that has come to light is how Lane Johnson‘s beer giveaway will be handled. The Eagles right tackle promised to give out beer to “everybody” if the Eagles won the Super Bowl and Bud Light said they’d provide the product. They released a statement Monday about the plans to distribute the suds.

“On the day of the parade, we invite all fans 21+ to join us in raising the Kingdom’s favorite light lager in celebration of the big win. Look for Bud Light reps at multiple taverns along the parade route where we will buy fans one Bud Light. Congrats, Philadelphia! And please enjoy responsibly! Philly Philly!”

It should be quite a day in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday.

18 responses to “Eagles parade, Lane Johnson beer giveaway set for Thursday

  3. Hope you have a city left after all your disgraceful celebrations after winning.
    What’s the matter with the fans?
    Eating horse poop, stealing horses, running police officers over, looting stores, climbing lamp posts naked. What sort of fans are those??? No wonder this country is a complete mess.
    Perhaps learning to behave would be a start.
    Classless, and that’s a problem.
    The parade will be a disaster, can’t be anything else.

  4. Eagles fans talked bad about Chip Kelly but they were using a whole lotta Chip Kelly concepts last night especially the slant to Ertz that resulted in a TD where they shifted the RB to clear out the Safety presnap. That was textbook Chip Kelly offense.

  5. Patriots fans: “We know how to celebrate responsibly.”

    Meanwhile, last night, 2,000 riot in Massachusetts @ UMASS, with 12 injuries and 6 arrests.

  8. God I hope you guys have fun. Not only the best in the NFL this year, but the team to beat next year. Enjoy your championship. I can only hope to get that feeling one day, ya’ll earned it.

  9. ragevirus11 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I knew he wouldn’t follow through with this. Bud light isn’t beer.

    ——–
    LOL..Bud could at least have given the regular stuff

    ————
    You quite literally have no idea what you’re talking about. There were three arrests in Philadelphia last night. Three. You can look it up. There were more than that in New England. You can look that up too.

  16. Giving away free beer in Philly? This could be a dilemma. They won’t know whether to drink them or use them as projectiles.

  18. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    *****
    Yeah, and if the police decided to not arrest the members of the Manson family, that doesn’t mean that the crimes weren’t still committed.

