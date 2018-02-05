Eagles promise Jon Dorenbos a Super Bowl ring

Getty Images

The Eagles traded long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the Saints in late August. A physical in New Orleans revealed an aortic aneurysm that ended Dorenbos’ career.

But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie invited Dorenbos to attend the Super Bowl as an honorary part of the team.

“Had I played, I’d die. If you can’t play in it, this is the next best way to enjoy it,” Dorenbos said, via Joel Erickson of The Advocate. “Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it, said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring.'”

Dorenbos spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia, but he was most grateful for the Eagles trading him. He credits that with saving his life as he continues to recover from surgery.

“My fate was what it was,” Dorenbos said. “I’m just happy to be around guys I played with for so long.”