Frank Clark’s father killed in fire in Cleveland

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark shared some sad news on Super Bowl Sunday.

Clark announced that his father Frank Clark III was killed in a fire in Cleveland last week. Cleveland.com reports that three others — 46-year-old Alfonso Lathan Jr., his son and granddaughter — also died when their house burned down.

“The entire Seahawks family is mourning with Frank Clark and his loved ones after their tragic loss,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers will be pouring out to Frank and his family during their time of grieving.”

In the tweet announcing the death of his father, Clark said that arson was the cause of the fire. There has been no official announcement from Cleveland fire or police officials about that determination.

Our condolences go out to Clark and the rest of his family.