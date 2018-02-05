Giants place Bobby Hart on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants had to wait until Bobby Hart cleared waivers to place him on injured reserve. Hart, on waivers during the postseason, officially cleared on Monday, allowing the Giants to make the move with him, via Field Yates of ESPN.

Hart, 23, appeared in 10 games with the Giants last season.

The Giants waived him with an injury designation in December.

The team made him a seventh-round pick in 2015. He played in nine games as a rookie and 14 in 2016. In his career, Hart has played in 33 games with 21 starts.