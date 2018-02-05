Josh McDaniels to follow through with Colts

AP

A strange vibe emerged last week in Minneapolis as it related to the presumption that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will become the next coach of the Colts. Specifically, some began to question whether he’d actually do it.

Nearly 24 hours after Super Bowl LII, the prevailing view is that McDaniels will follow through on his unofficially official commitment to the Colts.

Whatever the reason, something definitely was going on, with confusing signals being sent regarding the possibility of McDaniels stunning the Colts and sending the Indy search all the way back to square one. Maybe McDaniels was hedging in the event Patriots coach Bill Belichick walked away with an eighth career ring. Maybe McDaniels was hoping for an aggressive effort by the Patriots to convince him to stay.

Regardless, and despite what anyone else says, something was going on. Now, it’s not. McDaniels is indeed expected to be the next coach of the Colts.