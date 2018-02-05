Lions make Matt Patricia’s hiring official

Getty Images

The Lions announced the hiring of Matt Patricia on Monday.

General Manager Bob Quinn said the Lions have found their “leader” capable of taking them “to the next level.”

“He has been preparing for this opportunity his entire career, and he’s ready for the responsibility and its challenges,” Quinn said in a statement. “Matt is driven to succeed, has extreme passion for the game and excels in preparation. He embodies the same hard-working, blue-collar attributes that represent our organization and the City of Detroit.”

Patricia, the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, released a statement after accepting the job

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be named head coach of the Detroit Lions,” Patricia said. “Thank you to Mrs. Ford and her family, Rod Wood, and Bob Quinn for their trust and support as we begin this new chapter of Lions football.

“This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today. My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams.

“I can’t express enough appreciation to the entire New England Patriots franchise, particularly Robert and Jonathan Kraft and their entire family. I will truly cherish these last 14 years as a member of his incredible organization.

“Lastly, I’d like to express my appreciation and thanks to Bill Belichick. He’s been a remarkable mentor to me, not only as a football coach but also as a man and as a friend. I have learned immensely from his detailed leadership approach to the game, which has certainly shaped me into the football coach that I am today. Quite simply, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with, who I believe, is the greatest coach in NFL history.

“Now, I turn all of my attention to the Lions. I look forward to the next chapter of my career in Detroit.”