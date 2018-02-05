Matt Patricia: “I didn’t do a good enough job”

Getty Images

All week long, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia kept talking about how dangerous the Eagles offense was — because he was trying to dodge questions about the Lions job he’s about to take.

After the game, he was left to dodge criticism, after the Patriots gained 613 yards, didn’t punt and still lost the Super Bowl to a team with a backup quarterback.

“Obviously, I didn’t do a good enough job here with the defense,” Patricia said. “Look, that is a great offense, they are extremely talented. I have been talking about it all week how good they are.

“They just played really well, and we didn’t get enough stops. I give them all the credit. They played outstanding.”

There were plenty of questions begging answers, including their refusal to play cornerback Malcolm Butler. Coach Bill Belichick said it wasn’t disciplinary, and Patricia said it had to do with “packages” they wanted to use. Given the way replacement Eric Rowe played and the way the Eagles moved up and down the field as needed, it’s curious to say the least.

But Patricia doesn’t have much time to watch film. He has a plane to catch to Detroit and a staff to finalize.

“Every situation you take a look at, you are trying to improve and get better,” he said. “That has to start with me and the things that we did trying to get ready for the game and obviously during the game.

“We will take a long, hard look at that and hopefully, learn from it and get better.”

We, of course, is going to mean something completely different soon.