NFC East first division with four Super Bowl winners

Getty Images

The Eagles won the first Super Bowl in team history on Sunday night and they also helped make another bit of history in the process.

With the Eagles’ win, every team in the NFC East has won the Super Bowl at least once. That makes the NFC East the only division to have a Super Bowl win on the resume of each of its teams.

The Cowboys have won five titles, the Giants have won four and the Redskins have three championships.

The AFC East, AFC West and NFC West each have three Super Bowl winners while the AFC South and NFC South each have just one team with a championship banner to show for their efforts.