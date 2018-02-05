Patriots open as favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl

Getty Images

The New England Patriots fell short in Super Bowl LII, but they head into the offseason as favorites to win Super Bowl LIII.

According to the odds offered by Bovada, the Patriots enter 2018 as 5/1 favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl. The champion Eagles are at 9/1, tied for the second-best odds with the Packers.

In the next group are the Vikings and Steelers at 12/1, followed by the Falcons, Cowboys, Rams and Saints at 18/1. The 49ers, an intriguing pick thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo, are at 20/1.

The Panthers and Texans are each at 25/1, while the Jaguars, Chiefs and Seahawks are all 28/1.

The two teams with the longest odds are the Bears and Browns, who head into the offseason with 100/1 odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl.