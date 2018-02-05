Patriots open as favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The New England Patriots fell short in Super Bowl LII, but they head into the offseason as favorites to win Super Bowl LIII.

According to the odds offered by Bovada, the Patriots enter 2018 as 5/1 favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl. The champion Eagles are at 9/1, tied for the second-best odds with the Packers.

In the next group are the Vikings and Steelers at 12/1, followed by the Falcons, Cowboys, Rams and Saints at 18/1. The 49ers, an intriguing pick thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo, are at 20/1.

The Panthers and Texans are each at 25/1, while the Jaguars, Chiefs and Seahawks are all 28/1.

The two teams with the longest odds are the Bears and Browns, who head into the offseason with 100/1 odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl.

87 responses to "Patriots open as favorites to win next year's Super Bowl

  5. How? LOL they could be in for a massive overhaul personnel-wise.

    If we’re gonna play that card, what about the teams who had fluke down years in 2017 who will also re-tool?

    This is part of the reason why people think the NFL is rigged.

  8. Fun fact: The Patriots have now lost more Super Bowls (5) than the Vikings or the Bills (4). Of course, they’ve won a few more…but still.

  11. dspyank2k11 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    unless they play the Eagles or Giants and that favoritism goes away 🙂
    ———-

    Strangely, I don’t hate Eagles fans as much anymore. They actually do have the right to say this LOL

  13. I refuse to believe it. Vikings fans, who consistently tell us they’re the smartest, say that the Packers window is closed.

    Vegas seems to think otherwise? But what do they know?!

    >

  14. Uh oh…Belichick and Brady are coming for you yet again. Who knew?

    I look forward to Tomlin and the Steelers in particular putting the cart before the horse again this year. That will be entertaining. It never disappoints.

  15. I bet $20 for the eagles to win it all this year it was 50/1…. prob won’t c anything that good for a while:(

    Not being favorites is yet another diss to the champs, we goin back to back!

  16. This is how the day after winning a Super Bowl goes for the Eagles, zero respect. The arrogance of Patsville is over whelming.

  17. If they keep headshotting New England’s receivers every game, there won’t be any left for the postseason.
    2 weeks ago after the Gronk hit I speculated about the Eagles following suit, and sure enough….

  18. blc0732 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm
    Win the Super Bowl and still get no respect

    Respect from who? Random people on the internet?

    We KNOW teams players and coaches current and former “respect “ them.

    Maybe they will just fold the team because of some random internet crybabies

    SMH

  22. The NFL is a crazy league. What’s down one year is up the next year and vice versa.

    In other words put yer money down on the Browns for the Super Bowl now at 100/1 while you can! 🙂

  23. Huge compliment to BB that they could be facing losing both their OC and DC plus needing major revamps on defense and STILL be favored to win next year. I don’t see Greg Schiano coming in and fixing that defense instantly, if at all.

  25. skoobyfl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    The road to the Super Bowl goes through Buffalo, be afraid !!

    3 6
    —————-
    I’ve been a Bills fan all my life but cmon man. Only thing other teams have to afraid of is the slush on their shoes getting too and from the airport. McDermott is turning the team around but we got lucky that a lot of good teams played us pretty poorly.

  28. tokyosandblaster says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    I refuse to believe it. Vikings fans, who consistently tell us they’re the smartest, say that the Packers window is closed.

    Vegas seems to think otherwise? But what do they know?!
    ————-
    There they go again.
    Gumby fans celebrating preseason Super Bowl polls.

  30. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm
    dspyank2k11 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    unless they play the Eagles or Giants and that favoritism goes away 🙂
    ———-

    Strangely, I don’t hate Eagles fans as much anymore. They actually do have the right to say this LOL

    —-

    The GIANTS, now that’s funny!!!

    Since 2011 the Patriots have won more SB than the Giants have won playoff games

    Let that sink in.

    Giants fans try to talk smack. What a joke. That team is trash.
    It’s one thing if you are an Eagles fan, they won. But Giants fans. Please…

  34. ikeclanton says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Uh oh…Belichick and Brady are coming for you yet again. Who knew?

    I look forward to Tomlin and the Steelers in particular putting the cart before the horse again this year. That will be entertaining. It never disappoints.

    They already were “coming for” one team.

    Didn’t turn out so well.

  35. As an Eagles fan, I’m OK with this. To me it’s more a reflection of the weakness of most of the AFC versus the NFC being much more stacked at the top. ESPN ran a story earlier about the Pats having the easiest road to the SB this season. Put the Pats in the NFC East and the Eagles in the AFC East and the Eagles should be the favorites.

  36. ackattack22 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Fun fact: The Patriots have now lost more Super Bowls (5) than the Vikings or the Bills (4). Of course, they’ve won a few more…but still.

    ——————

    LOL – Yeah. Try A LOT more.

  37. ackattack22 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Fun fact: The Patriots have now lost more Super Bowls (5) than the Vikings or the Bills (4). Of course, they’ve won a few more…but still.

    —————

    Pats: Most losses in SB history. Eleven teams have a higher SB winning percentage.

  40. I get the Pats because of Brady, Bill (if he stays) and a vastly inferior conference…

    What i don’t get: Rodgers, who is in my opinion the best QB in the game, has only been to 1 Super Bowl.. and that front office has done an awful job of putting pieces around him. How are they on the same plane as a team who just won the Super Bowl with injuries up and down the roster to key players, whose core is young and only going to get better?

  41. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    There they go again.
    Gumby fans celebrating preseason Super Bowl polls.

    ——-

    Coming from the fanbase that proclaim every year that they’re the annual offseason champs.

  42. Packers 2nd best odds to win the SB? LMAO! Apparently no one takes a good look at that roster and the complete lack of talent especially on D. McChumlee’s offense hasn’t really been all that great since the ’14 choke. Certainly not good enough to score 30+ in the playoffs because the D can’t stop a nose bleed.

    Signed,

    Packer fan

  43. Add Edelman, add Hightower, freshen up both the offense and defense with new ideas from new coordinators… I can see it. The trolls proclaiming the Patriots era as being over won’t like it, though.

    fetchezlavache, The Pats would like to be in the NFC East. Brady’s regular season record vs. that division is 13-3 (81.25%). It is better than his record vs. the tougher AFC East (76-20, 79%)

  44. fetchezlavache says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:19 pm
    As an Eagles fan, I’m OK with this. To me it’s more a reflection of the weakness of most of the AFC versus the NFC being much more stacked at the top. ESPN ran a story earlier about the Pats having the easiest road to the SB this season. Put the Pats in the NFC East and the Eagles in the AFC East and the Eagles should be the favorites.

    ————————

    What? You mean to say that ESPN ran an article that paints the Pats in a negative light or that otherwise seeks to undermine their accomplishments? I can’t imagine why anyone should take this as anything but absolute fact/s

    BTW. The Pats certainly didn’t have the toughest schedule (23rd) but it was tougher than the Eagles (27th). Plus you can’t ignore the fact that their division produced 2 playoff teams.

    The Eagles played a better game and deserved the win, but I have to call BS when I see it.

  47. Pats: Most losses in SB history. Eleven teams have a higher SB winning percentage.

    Lame

    How many have WON more??

    One.

    But yeah guy the 1-0 Bucs have a better win % in the Sb

    Again….trying too hard

  48. These posts are unhealthy for Pats’ fans. Gets their hopes up and they spend the whole season acting incredibly obnoxious.

  52. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm
    tokyosandblaster says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    I refuse to believe it. Vikings fans, who consistently tell us they’re the smartest, say that the Packers window is closed.

    Vegas seems to think otherwise? But what do they know?!
    ————-
    Thats like the 4th pre-season feather in the packers hat.

    They will literally hang on to anything positive about the packers and claim championship.

  53. corkspop says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:19 pm
    Mmmmm. No. Put your money on a team that is rising, not one that is unraveling.

    ——————-
    Actually the invite from those guys is for YOU to put YOUR money. So if you really believe what you say then go for it.

  54. The only reason I can reconcile why this makes sense is because right now, the Pats are the best team in a weak AFC, and the NFC has several top-notch teams that split the vote. The NFC has the Eagles, Vikings, Saints, Rams, Panthers and Seahawks as realistic teams that could get there, and maybe even Green Bay. The AFC has the Pats and the Steelers and one or two other teams, maybe.

    I also think that the Patriots take a hit next year. Patricia gone, McDaniels gone, Scarnecki possibly gone, Gronk Possibly gone.

    As long as they have Bellichick they will always have a chance, he is the best HC I have ever seen, but it will be a challenge for them.

  55. The AFC remains very weak and the NFC will cannibalize itself. The Patriots should be the favorites.

  56. gmen05 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm
    Anyone check on Tylawspick6? Is she okay?

    Last I heard she was still curled up in a fetal ball sucking her thumb while mumbling something about it’s all the refs fault.

    The Pat’s will be back if Bill, Tammy, and the refs can swing it.

  58. Philly fans, think about it. Philly had a lot of breaks this year – Ezekiel Elliott out, Giants implosion, depleted Redskins, no Aaron Rodgers, easier last-place schedule, etc.

    This is just dispassionate analysis that Philly will have more obstacles next season. Intact Cowboys, renewed Giants, Redskins with arguably the most solid QB in the league, Rodgers available to make playoff mayhem, a first-place schedule, etc. it’s always hard to get back in any case, let alone when all the favorable variables flip.

    And, as every team who’s ever won a SB knows, they don’t buy you that much respect. At least until you win more than one. Then people will expect it.

  59. And we see how good the oddsmakers are right? They picked against the Eagles in 3 playoff games and were wrong all three times. I think 0/3 isn’t very good odds. Maybe they need to find a different career. Clearly they aren’t good at their current jobs.

  61. Of course they are, they have won their division for almost a decade. Seven straight appearances in the AFCCG, four trips to the SB and two SB wins.

    There isn’t another team in either conference that comes anywhere close to that run.

  62. This is how the day after winning a Super Bowl goes for the Eagles, zero respect. The arrogance of Patsville is over whelming.

    ———

    It’s wasnt Pats fans putting this out it was Vegas.

  63. Of course the Pats are favored for the SB, because football is turning into wrestling. It’s entertainment now not a sport

  64. phinatic29 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    with that defense? They were awful!
    Eagles + Wentz should CLEARLY be favorites.

    ———

    Was the Eagles defense better? Gave up over 600 yards!

  65. The Packers are 9/1 odds to win the next Super Bowl? Yes, Rodgers is coming back but I must have missed the part where the Packers upgraded their offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, secondary, special teams and head coach. Oh, and they might not want to ignore their backup QB situation again next year. With that current offensive line, Rodgers is just one hit away from another stint on the DL. How about they just worry about getting to .500 and beating out the Lions for 2nd in the NFC North before they start talking about the Super Bowl.

  67. Vegas doesn’t set the line based on who has the best chance to win the Super Bowl, they set it based on who people are going to bet on. Everyone bets on the Patriots because everyone knows the Patriots. Packer fans bet on the Packers because they think they’re entitled to a Super Bowl every year. If you don’t think the Eagles have the best chance of winning the Super Bowl next year when they get their MVP ascending quarterback back, you’re crazy. You really think they have the same chance as a team that showed they have no talent and no coaching without Aaron Rodgers and went 10-6 the previous two years with Rodgers? Those odds are going to change as people start making their bets. It all depends on the number of fans versus people who know what they’re doing that are making the bets.

  68. TheWizard says:

    February 5, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    If they keep headshotting New England’s receivers every game, there won’t be any left for the postseason.
    2 weeks ago after the Gronk hit I speculated about the Eagles following suit, and sure enough….

    ————————
    Please, crybaby. That was a shoulder hit. Their helmets made contact, but it wasn’t head hunting. Nor did Jenkins taunt. Your tears are delicious. Congrats on your 5th Super Bowl loss.

    The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

  69. kevpft says:

    February 5, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Philly fans, think about it. Philly had a lot of breaks this year – Ezekiel Elliott out, Giants implosion, depleted Redskins, no Aaron Rodgers, easier last-place schedule, etc.

    ——————-
    Lost LT
    Lost 3rd down back/Punt Returner
    Lost Kicker
    Lost MLB
    Lost best special teams player
    Lost QB

    It was a cakewalk.
    And, as every team who’s ever won a SB knows, they don’t buy you that much respect. At least until you win more than one. Then people will expect it.

  71. texansfan82 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:18 pm
    How do the Eagles win the Super Bowl with their backup QB and not open the season as the favourite to repeat?

    ——————-
    If you think Foles is ‘just a back up qb’ you are going to be pleasantly surprised with some of the trade offers that will be coming your way.

  72. In Teddy We Trust says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:47 pm
    Vegas doesn’t set the line based on who has the best chance to win the Super Bowl, they set it based on who people are going to bet on. Everyone bets on the Patriots because everyone knows the Patriots. Packer fans bet on the Packers because they think they’re entitled to a Super Bowl every year. If you don’t think the Eagles have the best chance of winning the Super Bowl next year when they get their MVP ascending quarterback back, you’re crazy. You really think they have the same chance as a team that showed they have no talent and no coaching without Aaron Rodgers and went 10-6 the previous two years with Rodgers? Those odds are going to change as people start making their bets. It all depends on the number of fans versus people who know what they’re doing that are making the bets.

    ———————
    Well then you want to run right out and put your money down huh? Go for it.

  73. Folks, you need to understand/remember..
    The Odds makers are NOT making odds/predictions on who THEY think is better or who will win.
    They are making odds on what they think YOU THINK.

    It’s all about setting point spreads so that enough people will place bets to give the “HOUSE” the advantage.

    For example… they know a LOT of people will assume NE will get back and are the best… so best odds for them (for the house)

    And GB, despite having a lousy defense and proving they are VERY vulnerable without Rodgers have odds as good as the Eagles, because they KNOW that a lot of fans will bet on the Packers because of the BELIEF that they are that good.

    It’s all about fan perception, not some kind of football analytical power ranking.

  75. JokerSC says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    phinatic29 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    with that defense? They were awful!
    Eagles + Wentz should CLEARLY be favorites.

    ———

    Was the Eagles defense better? Gave up over 600 yards!

    They made one great play when they needed it most.

  76. TB12 is still phenomenal, but he could fall off a cliff pretty fast, especially if Gronk doesn’t return. Also, it seems like something is rotten in the state of Denmark with that organization.

  79. This could be a year where a rematch takes place I don’t see anyone besides Philly and the Pats that stands out. Before anyone says Steelers two words Mike Tomlin.

  80. janvanflac says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    JokerSC says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    phinatic29 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    with that defense? They were awful!
    Eagles + Wentz should CLEARLY be favorites.

    ———

    Was the Eagles defense better? Gave up over 600 yards!

    They made one great play when they needed it most.

    ————

    You sound like a Brady parrot…Foles and CO made way more than just one great play

  85. The reason that the Patriots are favoured over the Eagles is that the NFC is strong. The Eagles have to make it out to have a chance to win. The Patriots will have an easier path. That’s really it. Dallas will be better and the Giants likely too. Will be hard for Philly to get a 1st seed again.

    AFC should have some better teams this year though. Houston has a shot to be good.

  87. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm
    How? LOL they could be in for a massive overhaul personnel-wise.

    If we’re gonna play that card, what about the teams who had fluke down years in 2017 who will also re-tool?

    This is part of the reason why people think the NFL is rigged.

    —————

    It’s Because Brady is still there. Offensive Coordinator doesn’t matter. They also have Flores for DC who is supposed to be great.

    Speaking of rigged, that game last night sure went how the NFL wanted. Patriots got in, Brady played great and the Eagles won in a close game where Brady had a shot at the end. That’s a home run for the NFL. I know it can’t be rigged, but if it was, that would have been the script.

