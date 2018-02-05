Philadelphia Police report vandalism, injuries in Super Bowl celebration

Getty Images

Philadelphia fans took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, kept celebrating into Monday morning, and some fans celebrated too hard.

Police in riot gear are patrolling the streets, but they haven’t been able to prevent fans from climbing light poles and breaking windows. Some injuries have been reported. Police have not released any information about any arrests.

“We have had several acts of vandalism where windows have been smashed, and some injuries have been reported around light poles that have been pulled down,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. “We have one report of looting at a gas station. There have been no fatalities.”

The city attempted to take precautionary measures such as lubricating light poles to prevent fans from climbing them, but in some cases that failed to keep fans from climbing atop them, and in some cases the poles fell under the fans’ weight.

The night the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008, police made 76 arrests related to fans celebrating.