Philadelphia Police report vandalism, injuries in Super Bowl celebration

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2018, 5:38 AM EST
Getty Images

Philadelphia fans took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, kept celebrating into Monday morning, and some fans celebrated too hard.

Police in riot gear are patrolling the streets, but they haven’t been able to prevent fans from climbing light poles and breaking windows. Some injuries have been reported. Police have not released any information about any arrests.

“We have had several acts of vandalism where windows have been smashed, and some injuries have been reported around light poles that have been pulled down,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. “We have one report of looting at a gas station. There have been no fatalities.”

The city attempted to take precautionary measures such as lubricating light poles to prevent fans from climbing them, but in some cases that failed to keep fans from climbing atop them, and in some cases the poles fell under the fans’ weight.

The night the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008, police made 76 arrests related to fans celebrating.

17 responses to “Philadelphia Police report vandalism, injuries in Super Bowl celebration

  3. Philly fans smashing windows, looting, vandalism, overturning cars, starting fires, assaults…but the good news is “there have been no fatalities”. And this is after a win? God only knows what would have happened if the Eagles would have lost.

  6. Ahhhhhhhhhh……, yes. The city of class

    They should act like they’ve been there before. Oh, wait.

  8. rgorr44 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 5:41 am
    Of course, it’s Philadelphia.

    ————————————————————————————-

    I guess you don’t remember what happened in Detroit when the Bill Laimbeer Pistons won the NBA title, huh? And how about the riots that took place in Detroit in 1984 after the Tigers won the World Series? Cops were injured in those riots by beer bottles thrown at them.
    Or how about what UCLA fans did in 1995? They poured out of bars and rioted and threw beer bottles and stones at cops, too.
    In 2000, Lakers fans rioted after they won the NBA title. They overturned cars and lit fires and fought with police.
    In 2011, Vancouver fans rioted after the Canucks lost to the Bruins. They vandalized property and businesses, causing extensive damage.
    It happened in 1993 in Montreal, too, after the Canadiens beat the Kings. The damage they caused was estimated to be 2.5 million dollars and over 160 people were arrested.
    In 1979, the White Sox came up with a hair brain idea to blow up a container with disco records inside it between games of a doubleheader. After they blew it up, the fans stormed the field and practically destroyed it. The second game was forfeited by the White Sox.
    In 1974, the Indians decided to have 10 cent beer night. You can guess what happened. many drunk fans began throwing things on the field and fights broke out.
    In 1998, after the Broncos won the Super Bowl, some 10,000 fans began looting and overturning cars. Twenty people were arrested.
    In 2004, after Boston won the World Series, a riot broke out and one fan was killed in an altercation with the police.
    These are just a few of the many incidents involving riotous fans.
    Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and it happens a lot in places other than Philadelphia. There is a certain percentage of people in this country and around the world (need I talk about soccer fans around the world?) today who are morons. I stopped going to NFL games because of all the drunk punks who act like jerks.
    Philadelphia always gets slammed for this stuff, and it’s unfair that the great majority of good Philly fans get lumped in with the jerks who do this kind of stuff.
    The irony to me is when the police arrest them, many of the same people who slam Philly fans criticize the cops for doing their jobs.

  16. They were excited that they got to play the pats and didn’t have to play the refs also.

    ——-

    So the NFL decided to favor the Pats all season and then in SB didn’t. Got it.

    God you’re stupid

