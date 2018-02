Getty Images

The Raiders have cut veteran cornerback David Amerson, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move did not come as a surprise.

The Raiders signed Amerson to a four-year extension in the summer of 2016. He was scheduled to make $5.5 million in base salary and count $6 million against the team’s salary cap in 2018.

Amerson played only six games last season with four passes defensed, missing most of the season with a mid-foot sprain.