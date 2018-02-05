Report: Ben Wilkerson, Deshea Townsend join Giants’ staff

Getty Images

The Giants have added two more assistants to their coaching staff.

Deshea Townsend will become the assistant defensive backs coach, and Ben Wilkerson will assist on the offensive line, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Townsend, 42, coached the Titans’ defensive backs the past two seasons. He spent 13 years playing in the secondary in the NFL.

Wilkerson, 35, assisted with the Bears’ offensive linemen the past three seasons. He also played in the NFL, spending two seasons with the Bengals and two with the Falcons.