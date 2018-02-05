Report: Brad Childress expected to join Bears staff

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced in late January that assistant head coach Brad Childress informed them that he would not be returning to the team for the 2018 season because he’d opted to retire, but Childress has reportedly reversed course.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Childress is expected to take a job with the Bears as an offensive consultant.

That move would have Childress working under Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before making the jump to the top spot in Chicago last month and worked with Childress in Kansas City since 2013.

Signing on with Chicago would represent a return to the NFC North for Childress, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2006-2010.