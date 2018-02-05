Report: Mike Tice planning to retire from coaching, says players no longer want to be coached

Getty Images

Offensive line coach Mike Tice’s coaching career may be at an end.

According to Dan Barreiro of KFAN, Tice said he thinks he is ready to move on from coaching and added his opinion that players no longer want to be coached.

Tice is coming off a three-year stint as offensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders under Jack Del Rio. While the Raiders had one of the better offensive lines in the NFL in 2016, the group was not nearly as successful last season in cultivating a rushing attack. Oakland posted the 25th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL last season after being sixth in 2016.

Tice spent parts of five seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2001-2005 after taking over on an interim basis for Dennis Green. Since his lone stint as a head coach, Tice has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2006-2009), Chicago Bears (2010-2012) and Atlanta Falcons (2014).

Tice was assistant head coach to Del Rio in Jacksonville, serves as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator with the Bears and coached the offensive line with the Atlanta Falcons in his only year with the team.