Saints cut Nick Fairley with non-football illness designation

Getty Images

The Saints have cut defensive tackle Nick Fairley with a non-football illness designation, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Fairley signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Saints in the offseason, but he never played in 2017 after a team doctor discovered a heart condition. The Saints placed him on the non-football illness list after Fairley visited three heart specialists.

Fairley, 30, likely won’t play again.

It was reported last month that the team and Fairley both filed grievances with the NFL’s Management Council over what the team owes the defensive tackle.

Fairley had an $8 million signing bonus as part of the $14 million guaranteed in the contract he signed in March. It’s unclear how much the Saints have paid Fairley.