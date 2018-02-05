Titans bring back Demontre Hurst

Getty Images

The Titans have added cornerback Demontre Hurst to their roster for the third time in the last year.

The team announced the signing on Monday, which reverses a move they made late in the regular season. Hurst was waived before Week 17 because the Titans needed running back help with DeMarco Murray injured.

Hurst first signed with the Titans last April, but failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. He did not see any game action during his brief December return to the team.

Hurst played in 32 games for the Bears between 2014 and 2016. He had 58 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble during his time in Chicago.