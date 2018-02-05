Tom Brady threw it, but he didn’t catch it

Getty Images

Nick Foles caught the pass thrown to him. Tom Brady dropped his.

Brady was wide open on the second-quarter trick play. While he probably wouldn’t have scored a 35-yard touchdown, the Patriots quarterback did have some room to run.

The incompletion came on third down, and the Patriots turned it over on downs when Brady threw incomplete on fourth down.

“Danny [Amendola] made a good throw,” Brady said. “I just didn’t make the play. It was there to be made, and I missed the play.”

Gisele, of course, once famously said her husband can’t throw it and catch it. She was right.

While he threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards, Brady’s drop proved one of the biggest plays of the game.

“Yeah, I caught it [in practice],” Brady said. “Didn’t catch it tonight.”