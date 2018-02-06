Aaron Rodgers plans on winning another MVP award

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a season marred by a broken collarbone for the second time in his career, but he bounced back nicely the last time it happened.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013 and returned to be named NFL MVP in 2014. During Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis, Rodgers said he’s looking for history to repeat itself.

“I plan on doing that again,” Rodgers said, via the Packers website.

Rodgers made the rounds in Minnesota and expressed some displeasure with the departure of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt during one appearance. The changes to the coaching staff did have some upside for Rodgers, however.

Joe Philbin is back as offensive coordinator, something Rodgers said that he finds exciting and works well with the goal of winning the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011.

“We have to play championship defense,” Rodgers said. “You look at the final four, all were up at the top in defensive categories. We have to get back to playing that kind of defense. Offensively, we have to get back to what we were doing in ’11. Thankfully the guy who was offensive coordinator in ’11 is back, Joe Philbin.”

Rodgers was also healthy in 2011 and staying that way in 2018 will be essential to hopes of either another Super Bowl or another MVP.

34 responses to “Aaron Rodgers plans on winning another MVP award

  1. Mike should have been canned after the ’14 choke. The team (including his offense) hasn’t been the same since. Outside of BB all NFL head coaches message gets stale. It would be nice if his offense evolved a bit but it’s literally been the exact same for 10 years.

    I’ve never been a huge TT guy but I think he’s gotten a bit of a bad rap. If Nick Collins (and to a lesser extend JMike and Sam Shields) doesn’t suffer a career ending injury I believe they would have been back to a least a couple more SB’s and would have another ring to boot.

  7. MVP should be going to not what is stars of the game but ones who made a difference in a team doing what no one thought as Foles. It is a bogus award when five players are always in the mix .

  8. This story tells you everything you need to know about Aaron Rodgers. He’s more interested in MVP awards than Super Bowl victories. Rodgers is always about Rodgers first…everything else is secondary.

  9. They should have gift wrapped the mvp to him this year. The packers stunk without him. There’s not another player who is more valuable to their team

  10. The Packers have lost their way. They’re in for a couple lean years.

    Hopefully Rodgers is healthy, motivated and with the team by the time they get their act together again.

  11. I’d prefer my QB to be targeting another Super Bowl MVP than a regular season one…
    =====

    He knows his head coach can’t get him back there.

    And frankly, he’s carried the organization long enough.

    If all he does from here on is win individual awards, fine. The organization has failed him considerably.

  12. He may get the MVP, but until they improve their defense he’ll be sitting with his trophy at home on super bowl weekend. All NFC north teams will be better in 2018 so he has no cakewalk to win the division. Should be a fun year.

  14. I remember watching Tom VS Time he was asked do you care about MVP and his response was not really.Brady doesn’t care about MVP ProBowls awards nothing has a tunnel vision for one thing and if it wasn’t for the bonehead defence Brady would of been getting a ring sized for a 6th superbowl ring.

  17. 8-8 teams don’t have anyone considered for mvp, sorry, Erin…(8-8 if if Rodgers plays all 16 games, if he goes down again, Pack will be below .500 once again)

  21. I’d prefer my QB to be targeting another Super Bowl MVP than a regular season one…

    It’s always all about you, isn’t it, Aaron?
    ——
    Wow, people have a hard time with reading comprehension. The question referenced his regular season mvp award in 2014 after his last injury. He answered the question. Pretty simple unless you’re a purple.

  22. I see Vikings fans and haters are still choking on their bitter, salty alligator tears. Must have been a rough two weeks seeing Eagles fans in their bitter cold city and hoisting the Lombardi.

  23. He didn’t say it was his only focus! He just plans on returning to that form and accomplishing all the things he did in 2011 now that Philbin and Pettin are on board. Read between the lines. Give the guy a break, the coaching staff and organization have failed him and under utilized his talents forever. If he was with more aggressive OC’s he’d have more rings! He’s a Lamborghini being driven like beetle! Just R-E-L-A-X and Let let the next season play out!

  25. The best qb in the game just threw for 505 yards in his 8th Super Bowl and could care less about personal MVP awards, although it is worth noting he is the current one. He doesn’t really even get compared to other qb’s anymore because that debate has been put to rest.

    Good luck to Rodgers in his comeback season though, when healthy, he is fun to watch.

  26. Funny how teams who haven’t had an MVP QB are suddenly critical of a guy from another team who has one. He’s far from done, and far from leaving GB, in spite of what the haters hope and pray for each and every day.

  29. “We have to play championship defense,” Rodgers said. “You look at the final four, all were up at the top in defensive categories. 

    WRONG.

    The Patriots defense ranked 29th in total yards this year.

  31. The Patriots defense was pathetic this year. Brady throws for 500+yds in the Super Bowl and they can’t help the guy out at all ..almost lost to Bortles & Co. for God’s sake.

  32. Its only 2-days after the Super Bowl and we’re already bored enough to dissect these types of comments? He’s planning on duplicating 2014, and that is to return from a collarbone injury and play at a level high enough to win the MVP. He didn’t say that it’s his personal goal, or his objective and he didn’t prioritize it over any team success. His plans is to win the MVP. Which essentially means: his plan is to return to form and play football better than any other player in the NFL. That should be everyone’s “plan”.

  33. Yes – no one wants to be a regular season MVP because the play required to earn that means you’d never make the playoffs/have a good chance for a SB appearance.

    All he’s saying is he wants to play at that level. QB winning level which – unlike the dumpster to the west – he’s proven he can play at.

