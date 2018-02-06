Aaron Rodgers plans on winning another MVP award

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a season marred by a broken collarbone for the second time in his career, but he bounced back nicely the last time it happened.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013 and returned to be named NFL MVP in 2014. During Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis, Rodgers said he’s looking for history to repeat itself.

“I plan on doing that again,” Rodgers said, via the Packers website.

Rodgers made the rounds in Minnesota and expressed some displeasure with the departure of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt during one appearance. The changes to the coaching staff did have some upside for Rodgers, however.

Joe Philbin is back as offensive coordinator, something Rodgers said that he finds exciting and works well with the goal of winning the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011.

“We have to play championship defense,” Rodgers said. “You look at the final four, all were up at the top in defensive categories. We have to get back to playing that kind of defense. Offensively, we have to get back to what we were doing in ’11. Thankfully the guy who was offensive coordinator in ’11 is back, Joe Philbin.”

Rodgers was also healthy in 2011 and staying that way in 2018 will be essential to hopes of either another Super Bowl or another MVP.