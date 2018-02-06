Arthur Blank wants Matt Ryan’s next deal to be friendly to the team

The quarterback market has spiked over the past couple of years, and that likely will continue when Kirk Cousins becomes the first healthy franchise quarterback on the right side of 30 to hit the open market unfettered. So with guys like Cousins, Matthew Stafford ($27 million per year), and Derek Carr ($25 million per year) getting paid extremely well, more accomplished franchise quarterbacks with gas in the tank eventually will be paid extremely well.

For example: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. But Falcons owner Arthur Blank doesn’t want to break the bank for Ryan.

I don’t care about the other quarterbacks’ movement,” Blank recently told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “What I care about is taking care of our quarterback in a way that’s respectful to him and in a way that is respectful to the franchise.”

Ryan enters the final year of his contract in 2018, and team president and CEO Rich McKay has said that extending the deal is a priority.

“We want to treat Matt well,” Blank said. “He’s been a great quarterback for us for 10 years. Hopefully, he’ll play another [10 years]. . . . he thinks he’s Tom Brady, and maybe he’ll play to 44. Maybe we are at the midpoint of his career.

“I’m excited that he wants to play longer. But we also have to balance it out and make sure we have enough salary to keep the other critical parts on the team around. You don’t win with one player. It’s not like golf. It’s the ultimate team sport, and you’ve got to have other pieces around him.”

Blank is right, but that hasn’t stopped other quarterbacks from getting paid. Indeed, even though the raw numbers given to specific quarterbacks seem a bit excessive, the market for quarterbacks still hasn’t grown at the same rate as the salary cap over the last six years. So there’s still plenty of cash to go around.

“We have to approach it in a thoughtful way, and thoughtfully I think that Matt is the kind of quarterback and kind of person that will understand, at this point in his life, this is also about what is his legacy going to be,” Blank said. “He wants to win championships, and he wants to make sure the team is in an overall team position that we can compete for our own talent and compete for other free agents. Compete and pay well [for] the draft choices when they get their second contracts. He understands that.”

That sounds good, but it’s not Ryan’s job to manage the salary cap. It’s Ryan’s job to play quarterback — and to get paid accordingly for as long as there’s a market for his services. The moment there isn’t, he’ll no longer have a job.

Frankly, it shouldn’t be a difficult calculation. At a salary of $19.25 million for 2018 and a cap number of $21.65 million, his franchise tender for 2019 will be a 20-percent increase ($25.98 million). For 2020, the tender moves to $31.176 million.

That’s a three-year haul of $78.8 million. To do a deal now, Ryan should want at least that much to be fully guaranteed at signing — especially since a long-term deal based on two years of franchise tags would allow the Falcons to avoid the dreaded third year of the tag, which would push his tender up by 44 percent, to $44.89 million.

It’s Ryan’s right to take a discount based on what his leverage dictates. It’s easy to make the argument that he should take less for the good of the team. But the team has plenty of other devices that work in its favor, and no team ever hesitates to use them. Expecting Ryan to surrender his in the sake of winning championships that are hard enough to win even with all the cap space imaginable seems a little inconsistent, at best.

  1. Kirk Cousins becomes the first healthy franchise quarterback on the right side of 30 to hit the open market unfettered.

    I try my best to stay up on NFL news, watch as many games as I can, but apparently I missed something. When did Kirk Cousins become a franchise quarterback? He was the last man standing in a two man race with Bob Griffin. That doesn’t make him a franchise QB, that makes him a stop-gap game manager until they find a true franchise QB.

  2. Billionaire Arthur Blank should show the way by making a hefty donation to a charity. I’m thinking a “team friendly” 9 figure one. It’s not like he’d miss it.

  3. As I understand what you are saying: Get as much cash as I can. Screw the people who are there to protect me and keep the other teams from scoring. Okay, I understand, now.

  5. It’s easy to foresee the day when these QBs get a set percentage of the cap as the number that determines their salaries each year.

  7. Interesting…didn’t seem to stop Blank from doubling ticket prices and charging out the butt for PSLs just because other teams do it. Maybe he shoulda practiced what he preaches and been respectful to the fans when it came to ticket prices.

  8. While QB salaries have not kept up with growth in the salary cap, there has been plenty of growth at other positions, and it isn’t as if teams are swimming in free cap space. Just because a QB can get more money doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Take, for example, Tony Romo. The last contract he signed was a large one, and mocked at the time by haters, but it was for market value and he basically lived up to the deal whenever he was on the field. But that huge salary strapped the team’s ability to sign and retain talent at other positions, and that might have been the difference between the Cowboys getting “over the top” with Romo or not. Yes, a player has 100% right to maximize earnings, but you don’t need to maximize earnings to be secure for life, and for most players winning means a lot too. So if you’re a QB who has already made life-changing money (as Matt Ryan has) and winning it all is a goal for you, yes, be smart and take less (but still a ton) of money. It’s worth it.

  9. @waynefontesismyfather, yes you clearly don’t keep up with the NFL very much. Your take on Cousins is that “He was the last man standing in a two man race with Bob Griffin”? I’ll update you. Over the last 3 years Cousins hasn’t missed a game, he completed 67% of his passes, threw for 13k yards and has 81 TD’s to 36 picks. He also has the 10th best QBR in the HISTORY of the NFL – yes, that is correct – he is tied with Kurt Warner and number 13 is Joe Montana.

  10. If I am Matt Ryan, then I say “Fair enough, you want a team-friendly deal and I want financial security. So how about we sign a 10-year $225M deal that is fully guaranteed. You get a franchise QB at a significantly lower hit than anyone else, and I am assured of my money over the duration of that agreement.”

  11. waynefontesismyfather says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    Cousins Averages last 3 years:
    4392 passing yards, 27 tds, 12ints, 97.5qb rating. First it was Kirk is only putting up numbers because he has one if the best receiving Corp in the league. This past season the Redskins let his top receivers walk and his tight end was injured most of the season. His offensive line was hurt most of the season. Yet Cousins still produced franchise QB level numbers with arguably one of the worse group of receivers in the league. But whatever. People like you can continue that false narrative.

