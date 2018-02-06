Attorney for Marty Hurney’s ex-wife says complaint dismissed

AP

The ex-wife of Panthers interim General Manager Marty Hurney has dismissed her complaint, Kelsey Riggs of Charlotte’s WCNC reports.

Jeanne Hurney’s attorney, Jonathan Feit, said in a statement that Marty Hurney’s job should not be affected.

“Ms. Hurney dismissed her complaint,” Feit said. “There is nothing for a court to hear. There is nothing in the complaint that she filed that would have a remote impact on Mr. Hurney’s ability to manage a football team. The Hurneys have trust issues. They are divorced. that doesn’t seem newsworthy.”

The Panthers placed Marty Hurney on paid leave after his ex-wife’s allegations of harassment, the Charlotte Observer reported, and the NFL is investigating under the league’s personal conduct policy. She had filed for a protective order, prompting the investigation.