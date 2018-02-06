Bengals defensive tackle arrested after he was thrown out of a bar

Getty Images

A Bengals defensive tackle was arrested last week for a violation of a previous probation order.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, defensive tackle Josh Tupou was arrested last Thursday after being kicked out of a Colorado bar for being “overly intoxicated.”

While perhaps not a problem in and of itself (and barely enough to qualify him to be a Bengal), Tupou was on probation for a 2015 assault case, and one of his conditions was to not drink alcohol.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tupou admitted to cops he drank beer and whiskey, and was thrown out of the Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder. The bar didn’t want to press charges for his allegedly shoving employees on his way out.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.

Tupou, an undrafted rookie from Colorado, spent most of the year on the Bengals practice squad but was active for one game.