Cardinals hire Jason Michael as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys wanted Jason Michael. The Cardinals got him.

Arizona hired Michael as its tight ends coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports, after Michael turned down Dallas.

Michael, 39, replaces Rick Christophel on new coach Steve Wilks’ staff.

Michael spent the past two seasons as the Titans’ quarterbacks coach after serving as their offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. He previously coached the tight ends for the Chargers (2011-13), Titans (2008) and Jets (2007).

He began his career in 2005 as a quality control coach for the Raiders and also has worked for the Jets and 49ers.