City of Henderson approves sale of land for Raiders facility outside Las Vegas

The Raiders checked another box on their list of to-do items before an impending move to Las Vegas in the coming years.

The city of Henderson approved the sale of 55 acres of property near the Henderson Executive Airport for the Raiders to build out a new facility to serve as the team’s headquarters and practice facility. The site would be roughly 12 miles from the downtown site near the Mandalay Bay Resort selected to house the stadium the Raiders will play in after relocation.

“This is a huge win for our community and we are so excited that the Raiders’ new home will be in Henderson,” mayor Debra March said in a statement.

The Raiders broke ground on their new stadium in November. The Raiders will remain in Oakland in 2018 but the new stadium isn’t expected to be ready until 2020.