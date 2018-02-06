Colts confirm Josh McDaniels will not be their coach

Getty Images

The Colts announced on Tuesday afternoon that a press conference with their new head coach Josh McDaniels would be held on Wednesday afternoon.

We heard that McDaniels would not be their new head coach on Tuesday evening and the Colts confirmed it a bit later. The team released a statement that cancelled both that press conference and the end of their coaching search.

“After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team,” the team said in a statement. “Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field. The scheduled press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium will not take place tomorrow. More information will be forthcoming.”

After the McDaniels news broke, PFT reported that the Colts have lined up interviews with three candidates who will show up for the press conference.